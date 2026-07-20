Three Oregon Offensive Recruits With a Chance to Play Early

The Oregon Ducks have put themselves in a great position when it comes to recruiting rankings for the class of 2027, as they have landed a total of 24 commits. While each commit will come with different expectations, these three prospects could be contributors for the Ducks very early in their college careers once they arrive on campus in Eugene.

1. Five-Star Receiver Dakota Guerrant

Dakota Guerrant, Harper Woods wide receiver, soaks up the atmosphere of the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ducks' five-star wide receiver commit and standout prospect Dakota Guerrant is the highest-rated commit that the Ducks have on 247Sports, as he currently ranks as the nation's No. 23 recruit, No. 4 wide receiver, and the No. 1 player from the state of Michigan. While he is listed as the fourth-best wide receiver in the nation, it is hard to believe that there are three that are better, as he has shown throughout his high school career that he is a top player and prospect in the country.

It can be argued that he is the best route runner in the class, and he is an absolute animal when it comes to yards after catch, as he is very shifty and smooth when it comes to moving while he has the ball in his hands. He might see the field early for the Ducks due to already being a complete package. He is above average in a wide majority of things, such as reliability and speed, and is below average in nothing. He could see the field as early as his freshman year.

2. Five-Star Quarterback Will Mencl

Chandler Wolves quarterback Will Mencl practices with his team at Chandler High School on Nov. 3, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon five-star quarterback commit Will Mencl ranks as Rivals' No. 1 quarterback in the class and the No. 14 prospect in the country as a whole, but what makes him elite is his ability to compete against some of the better teams in the state of Arizona, and he isn't shy when it comes to putting his skills on show, as he competed at Elite 11 against other elite quarterbacks.

Mencl has everything it takes to be a great quarterback at the next level, and the timeline is matching up almost perfectly. Oregon quarterback Dante Moore is expected to leave the program for the NFL Draft after this season, and in Mencl's true freshman season, he could find himself being the priority backup behind current Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola. Raiola will be in his fourth season of college football in 2027 and could leave for the draft.

This means that the quarterback commit could find himself in a position to start in his second season of college, and could even be a redshirt freshman at that point.

3. Five-Star Receiver Xavier Sabb

Glassboro junior Xavier Sabb was named Most Valuable Player in a 36-20 win over Haddonfield at the Battle at the Beach. August 30, 2025 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon five-star wide receiver commit Xavier Sabb is another recruit worth noting, as he currently ranks as the No. 20 recruit in the country, according to ESPN. The Ducks will be in great shape having a recruit like Sabb around, as he is a recruit who plays at a high level but is especially exceptional when it comes to the short attack. It isn't easy to be able to bypass the defense when it comes to catching the ball out of a screen, and Sabb does exactly that.

Sabb's ability to create plays using his legs leaves many hopeful that he will be able to make some major plays at a young age, but don't sleep on the deep attack. He just may be the best double-cut receiver in the class, which leaves him with a great chance to see the field early in his Ducks career.

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