Oregon Receiver Turning Heads With Insane Catch At Practice

Oregon Ducks receiver Jeremiah McClellan is wasting no time picking up right where he left off after a breakout season in 2025. The former 4-star recruit (and Ohio State Buckeyes commit who flipped to Oregon) rose to prominence as one of quarterback Dante Moore’s favorite targets as the season progressed.

McClellan dazzled with acrobatic catches in 2025, including a one-handed grab vs. Washington (which was surprisingly ruled incomplete), contested snags vs. Indiana and a toe-tapping touchdown reception vs. Minnesota.

Now, he's wowing again in 2026.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field as the Oregon Ducks practice at Barry University ahead of the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30, 2025, in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jeremiah McClellan Already Turning Heads With Insane Catch At Practice

Oregon had its first of 15 spring football practice on Thursday, March 12 and McClellan provided a huge highlight. Video is below.

Not only were fans aghast at McClellan's highlight reel catch at Oregon's first spring football practice... Ducks legendary running back LaMichael James offered his take.

I couldn’t agree more https://t.co/vLZMvDKC30 — LaMike james (@LaMichaelJames) March 13, 2026

As a redshirt freshman, McClellan along with true freshman Dakorien Moore, were a big part of the Ducks' youth movement in 2025 in which they ranked No. 2 in the nation in most touchdowns scored by freshmen (29.)

Now a redshirt sophomore, the 2026 season looks different for McClellan. The Oregon receiver changed his jersey number from No. 11 to No. 3. Quarterback Akili Smith Jr. will now wear No. 11, the same number his father, Akili Smith Sr., famously wore during his time with the Ducks.

McClellan joined the Ducks as a four-star recruit from the 2024 class and has consistently developed over the past two seasons. After redshirting in 2024, McClellan stepped up when Oregon’s offense needed him in 2025 after multiple receivers were out with injuries.

In November, Moore and Gary Bryant Jr. both missed games due to injuries. McClellan stepped up and helped the Ducks finish out the regular season strong and make a College Football Playoff run.

McClellan finished the season with 38 receptions for 557 yards and three touchdowns. One of his touchdowns came in the first round of the College Football Playoff against James Madison. He had at least one catch in every game through 2025, with a season high of six receptions for 83 yards in Oregon’s 51-34 win against the Dukes.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning smiles before the game against the Southern California Trojans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

While McClellan's stats are much improved, so was his blocking ability in 2025.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning praised McClellan for his development and stepping up when the offense needed him, ahead of the Ducks' playoff run.

“J-Mac is a guy that every single day since he’s been here, he’s gotten better and better,” Lanning said ahead of facing the James Madison Dukes. “I think he’s become a really sure-handed route runner.”

“He’s a guy that’s always getting extra catches, getting extra work, and just the familiarity with offense, it’s hard coming in your first year and picking it up, and he’s been able to really grow in that year two," Lanning continued. "There’s a natural chemistry there with him and Dante [Moore].”

It appears that McClellan's trajectory is trending up for the Ducks as Moore looks to find his dynamic playmakers in 2026. Also in the dangerous receivers room are Moore and Stewart. Stewart missed 2025 with a right knee injury, while Moore is coming off a breakout true freshman season. In spring practice, Stewart looks to also be on track with his recovery.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) looks on before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Oregon's receivers will certainly be something to watch in the annual spring football game.

Oregon's second spring football practice is on Saturday, March 14. The Ducks will have 15 practices all together and the spring football game will be held on Saturday, April 25 at 1 p.m. PT in Autzen Stadium in Eugene. The game will be broadcast live on the Big Ten Network andadmission to the game is free.

After practice, Lanning addressed how he felt the first day went.

"I saw guys run to the ball, moving with a purpose, doing a really good job today, out there in the field. Some good communication, and then a lot of stuff that we can improve. Obviously, we're gonna look at the film and evaluate it, but certainly some new faces. But I feel like we have a good operation going right now," Lanning said.

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