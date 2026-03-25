Oregon Returners Quietly Set Up Ducks For Championship Run

The Oregon Ducks will bring back eight defensive starters, along with a slew of offensive starters, for the 2026 season. With coach Dan Lanning closing the door on his 2026 recruiting class with a top-five ranking according to On3, the pressure will be on the Ducks to finally achieve what no other Oregon team has done: Win a national championship.

The Ducks under Lanning have gone further and further each season that Lanning has been at the helm, with the Ducks reaching the College Football Playoff quarterfinals in 2024 and reaching the College Football Playoff semifinals in 2025. Lanning's Ducks have lost to two teams in the last two seasons, both of which went on to win the national championship.

Ducks' Quarterback Dante Moore Returns for Another Season

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Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks off the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A popular mantra around the Ducks and Lanning has been “not if, but when” regarding the Ducks and their goal to win a national championship. It certainly feels like 2026 is the best chance the Ducks have to win a national championship in recent memory, as quarterback Dante Moore announced on SportsCenter that he will be returning to Eugene for another season.

Moore took a big step forward in his career in 2025, logging 3,565 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. If Moore’s development continues in an upward trajectory, he should be in the mix for the Heisman Trophy.

Ducks' Skill Position Players Poised to Have Successful Season in 2026

Dec 30, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) poses during Rose Bowl media day at Sheraton Grand LA. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Not only is Moore returning to the fold, but he will have a plethora of weapons to choose from in the passing game. Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore will be back, and Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart will return to the field for the first time since 2024 after missing all of 2025 with a knee injury.

Ducks Added No. 1 Safety in Transfer Portal

Oct 11, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) reacts to his teams win after the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

The Ducks' expectations for 2026 rose even further after they picked up the No. 1 safety in the transfer portal in safety Koi Perich from Minnesota. Perich will slot in to replace former Ducks safety Dillon Thieneman, who declared for the 2026 NFL Draft after one season with the Ducks. Perich logged 39 solo tackles in 2025 with the Golden Gophers while tacking on one forced fumble and one interception.

The Ducks' defensive strength could lie in the trenches. Every Oregon defensive line starter from 2025 will return to Eugene for 2026, with Ducks edge rushers Teitum Tuioti and Matayo Uiagalelei anchoring down the sides of the defensive line, while defensive tackles A’Mauri Washington and Bear Alexander return in the middle of the defensive line.

Uiagalelei is arguably the most exciting player on the defensive side of the ball, making a return to Eugene for 2026. Uiagalelei logged 19 tackles, six sacks, and two forced fumbles in 2025. Ducks fans and Lanning will hope Uiagalelei returns to his 2024 form, when he recorded 10.5 sacks, which was the most in the Big Ten.

With the Ducks returning eight starters on defense and key skill position players on the offensive side of the ball, the pressure will mount this coming season for the Ducks to finally get over the hump and win a national championship.