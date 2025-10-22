Ducks Digest

Oregon Running Back Jordon Davison Gets Eye-Catching Freshman Grade

Oregon Ducks' running back Jordon Davison has been a rising star running back this season. Davison was among the highest graded PFF true-freshman players for his performance against Rutgers. What ranking did he receive?

Caden Handwork

Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images
Oregon Ducks true freshman running back Jordan Davison has been a star through seven games this season. Following his productive performance against Rutgers, Davison received the second-highest Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade among true freshman players in week 8. Where does the Oregon running back rank among true freshman players?

Davison's PFF Grade After Performance Against Rutgers

Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Davison received a 79.2 PFF grade for his performance in No. 6 Oregon's 56-10 win over the Rutgers Scarlett Knights. Davison rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown on four carries, which was his first 100-plus yard rushing performance of his Oregon career.

This season, Davison is third in rushing in an Oregon running back group that features several talented running backs, including Noah Whittington, Dierre Hill Jr, and Jayden Limar. Davison has rushed for 250 yards on 35 carries and leads the Ducks' running back group this season in touchdowns with eight.

Talented Big Ten Freshman Quarterback Ahead Of Davison For Highest PFF Grade

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood ranked ahead of Davison for the best PFF grade among true freshmen in week 8. The Michigan quarterback received an 82.9 PFF grade for his performance in the Wolverines' 24-7 win over the Washington Huskies.

Underwood continues to develop as a young star at quarterback for Michigan. Against Washington, Underwood threw for 230 yards and two touchdowns on 21-of-27 passing.

Underwood and Davison have the potential to receive high PFF grades again with another impressive performance in week 9. Both Oregon and Michigan will play against two Big Ten teams in search of their first conference win of the season.

Underwood's Wolverines will face off against their bitter in-state rival, the Michigan State Spartans, on Saturday night in East Lansing. Davison and the Ducks will play the Wisconsin Badgers at Autzen Stadium.

Oregon Will Face High Graded PFF Wisconsin Linebacker On Saturday

Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wisconsin linebacker Mason Posa, who the Ducks will face on Saturday, received the seventh-highest PFF grade among true freshman players, with a grade of 75.2. In Wisconsin's 34-0 home loss to No. 1 Ohio State in week 8, Posa made two total tackles.

We'll see what impact Posa can have on stopping Davison and Oregon's running game. Oregon enters Saturday's game against Wisconsin coming off a dominating rushing performance. Against Rutgers in week 8, Oregon rushed for a total of 415 yards.

In addition to Davison, Oregon had one other running back who rushed for over 100 yards against the Scarlet Knights. Whittington, who leads Oregon in rushing this season, recorded 125 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries.

One of Whittington's touchdowns included a 68-yard score that opened the scoring for the Ducks in the first quarter.

Davison and Oregon will look to improve their record to 7-1 on the season when they face off against Wisconsin on Saturday. The kickoff from Autzen Stadium is set for 4:00 p.m. PT with the game being broadcast on FS1.

