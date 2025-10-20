Ducks Digest

Big Ten Power Rankings Chaos After Ohio State, Indiana, Oregon

The Oregon Ducks beat the Rutgers Scarlet Knights to improve to 7-1 on the season and bounced back from their home defeat against the Indiana Hoosiers. What are the Big Ten power rankings heading into Week 9?

Cory Pappas

Oct 18, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti walks along the sideline during the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Memorial Stadium.
Oct 18, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti walks along the sideline during the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Memorial Stadium. / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
The Oregon Ducks knocked off the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 56-10. Oregon did not move in this week's Big Ten power rankings, but there was a lot of movement all around them.

Big Ten Power Rankings Top 10

Oct 11, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day reacts during the second quarter against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

1. Ohio State Buckeyes: 7-0 (Last Week: 1)

Ohio State continued their defensive dominance on the road in a 34-0 win over Wisconsin. The Buckeyes look like they are the best team in the country right now.

2. Indiana Hoosiers: 7-0 (Last Week: 2)

Oct 18, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti walks along the sideline during the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Indiana got off to a slow start against Michigan State but then kicked it into high gear in their 38-13 win. Looking ahead at the Hoosiers schedule, it's hard to see where any losses will come before a potential Big Ten championship with Ohio State.

3. Oregon Ducks: 6-1 (Last Week: 3)

Oregon bounced back from their home defeat to Indiana with a 56-10 thumping on the road against Rutgers. It was a good "get right" game for the Ducks.

4. Illinois Fighting Illini : 5-2 (Last Week: 7)

Illinois had a bye week but move up three spots with all of the chaos going on around them. They may have two blowout losses, but they have been to the two best teams in the country in Ohio State and Indiana.

5. USC Trojans: 5-2 (Last Week: 4)

Notre Dame safety Adon Shuler, left, knocks the ball out of the hand of Southern California wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) in the second half of a NCAA football game at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

USC doesn't drop too far for their road loss against Notre Dame, but it was a huge missed opportunity. The Trojans would have shown the college football world they were to be taken seriously as a College Football Playoff contender, but that has been put on ice for now.

6. Michigan Wolverines: 5-2 (Last Week: 8)

Michigan looked like a classic Michigan team in their 24-7 win over Washington. The Wolverines held Washington to just 40 rushing yards while they had 187.

7. Iowa Hawkeyes: 5-2 (Last Week: 9)

Iowa Hawkeyes captains walk to mid-field during a college football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions Oct. 18, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Iowa is too consistent to not find themselves somewhere in the back half of the Big Ten power rankings. The Hawkeyes won a close game vs. Penn State to move up a couple spots.

8. Washington Huskies: 5-2 (Last Week: 5)

That was a forgetful offensive performance for Washington. The Huskies offense has looked explosive for the most part this season, but not against the top defenses they have faced.

9. Northwestern Wildcats: 5-2 (Last Week: 10)

Oct 18, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats running back Dashun Reeder (24) runs the ball against the Purdue Boilermakers during the second half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

Outside of Ohio State and Indiana, no team in the Big Ten has a longer active winning streak than the Wildcats. They won a low-scoring 19-0 game against Purdue. A win is a win and Northwestern has four of them in a row.

10. Minnesota Golden Gophers: 5-2 (Last Week: NR)

Minnesota took it to Nebraska, winning 24-6. The Gophers have flown under the radar this season and their only loss in Big Ten play was on the road against Ohio State. Big one coming up against Iowa.

