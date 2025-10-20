Big Ten Power Rankings Chaos After Ohio State, Indiana, Oregon
The Oregon Ducks knocked off the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 56-10. Oregon did not move in this week's Big Ten power rankings, but there was a lot of movement all around them.
Big Ten Power Rankings Top 10
1. Ohio State Buckeyes: 7-0 (Last Week: 1)
Ohio State continued their defensive dominance on the road in a 34-0 win over Wisconsin. The Buckeyes look like they are the best team in the country right now.
2. Indiana Hoosiers: 7-0 (Last Week: 2)
Indiana got off to a slow start against Michigan State but then kicked it into high gear in their 38-13 win. Looking ahead at the Hoosiers schedule, it's hard to see where any losses will come before a potential Big Ten championship with Ohio State.
3. Oregon Ducks: 6-1 (Last Week: 3)
Oregon bounced back from their home defeat to Indiana with a 56-10 thumping on the road against Rutgers. It was a good "get right" game for the Ducks.
4. Illinois Fighting Illini : 5-2 (Last Week: 7)
Illinois had a bye week but move up three spots with all of the chaos going on around them. They may have two blowout losses, but they have been to the two best teams in the country in Ohio State and Indiana.
5. USC Trojans: 5-2 (Last Week: 4)
USC doesn't drop too far for their road loss against Notre Dame, but it was a huge missed opportunity. The Trojans would have shown the college football world they were to be taken seriously as a College Football Playoff contender, but that has been put on ice for now.
6. Michigan Wolverines: 5-2 (Last Week: 8)
Michigan looked like a classic Michigan team in their 24-7 win over Washington. The Wolverines held Washington to just 40 rushing yards while they had 187.
7. Iowa Hawkeyes: 5-2 (Last Week: 9)
Iowa is too consistent to not find themselves somewhere in the back half of the Big Ten power rankings. The Hawkeyes won a close game vs. Penn State to move up a couple spots.
8. Washington Huskies: 5-2 (Last Week: 5)
That was a forgetful offensive performance for Washington. The Huskies offense has looked explosive for the most part this season, but not against the top defenses they have faced.
9. Northwestern Wildcats: 5-2 (Last Week: 10)
Outside of Ohio State and Indiana, no team in the Big Ten has a longer active winning streak than the Wildcats. They won a low-scoring 19-0 game against Purdue. A win is a win and Northwestern has four of them in a row.
10. Minnesota Golden Gophers: 5-2 (Last Week: NR)
Minnesota took it to Nebraska, winning 24-6. The Gophers have flown under the radar this season and their only loss in Big Ten play was on the road against Ohio State. Big one coming up against Iowa.