Dan Lanning Provides Jayden Limar Injury Update Ahead Of Wisconsin Game
EUGENE – The No. 6 Oregon Ducks responded to their first loss of the season with a dominant 56-10 win over Rutgers in week 8, and the Ducks return to Autzen Stadium in hopes of beginning a new win streak in week 9 against the Wisconsin Badgers.
Coach Dan Lanning spent much of his Monday press conference speaking about which players continue to impress in practice and earn playing time on game days.
Lanning also provided an update on the status of junior running back Jayden Limar, who didn’t travel with the team in week 8.
“He's out. He's going to be out for a little bit, but don't anticipate being a really long time.”
What Lanning Said
Opening Statement:
“Good to be back in Eugene. Excited about the opportunity to be in front of our fans again this week. I know they'll have a great turnout. It's good to have a little bit later game as well. I think I'll give us an opportunity to get some more players here, to be able to see us also, but ultimately, an exciting opportunity for our players to continue to level up and raise our standard,” Lanning said.
“There's a lot of things that Wisconsin actually does really well. Their special teams play and defensive play has been really good. And you look at offense, they've been affected by injuries, but you watch the film, you're like, 'Man, the ball bounced the wrong way on this play.' They've just been kind of unfortunate, bad luck on some plays,” Lanning continued.
“But you see a team that's capable of having a lot of success, they're really well coached. Got a lot of respect for Coach Fickell and the job they do. They stress you in a couple different ways. It'll be a good challenge for our team, so excited about this matchup and a chance for our guys to go compete.”
How Brock Thomas Earned A QB2 Role:
“Over time, he's done a really good job in practice. He's operated well. Those guys also done a really good job as well. But there's not anything that necessarily that Brock hasn't done to earn those reps. He's earned them in practice. We talked about rent’s do in football every single week, and he's been a guy that's been paying rent and doing what he's supposed to do.”
Quarterback Austin Novosad’s Availability:
“Just like I just said, rent’s do every single day. These guys earn it in practice. We don't care your status, the stars, like that part doesn't matter. You earn reps throughout what you do in practice. We've had a lot of guys have done that. Brock's done a really good job. Luke (Moga) and Austin (Novosad) have done a really good job. We feel like those guys can go win games for us as well. And who knows that role might change in the future, right? But right now, Brock has earned those opportunities in practice.”
The Offensive Line’s Response:
“I thought the communication was at a different level. I thought they did a really good job of recognizing what we anticipated, the looks being, and be able to handle those looks, and even when the looks changed, being able to go through that. I thought the coaches did a really good job preparing those guys as well. And more than anything, I think they showed their physicality up front.”
Running Back Noah Whittington’s Return From Injury:
“I've got such a high level of trust in Noah. He's an unbelievable teammate. He works extremely hard. The thing that’s not going to show up in the stat sheet, but the thing I was really proud of, is the way he carried the ball. His ball security was super impressive throughout the game,” Lanning said.
“I mean, even that long run, you see the ball tucked up really tight to his chest. I think that's a huge point, something we've tried to coach really, really hard, and Noah's been a guy that's accepted that. And it was multiple plays, and every play you saw him make in the game, it's like, okay, I've seen that happen on the practice field. There was a lot of that from him, but when he's healthy, he's really dynamic and a great teammate and great player for us.”
Moving Gernorris Wilson To Right Tackle:
“We just continue to look at strength in numbers. I think we had 67 guys playing this last game. I want to say we traveled just over 70 to the game. So as many guys as we can, we want to be able to see them in different spots, in different locations, because injuries can happen in the season. Much like Wisconsin's faced this season, and we want to make sure guys are ready for opportunities when injuries happen, to look at guys at different positions.”
Possibility Of A Jahlil Florence Redshirt:
“I think he's already played in four has he not? No? Okay, maybe.”
How Tight End Kenyon Sadiq Can Be Effective Versus The Badgers:
“Probably more his involvement. Had a little bit more with his availability in practice the week before. It wasn't as much availability for him, but he was available last week in practice, and it allowed us to be able to attack him. And again, it's also predicated on what the defense is doing. There are opportunities there.”
On Cornerback Na’eem Offord Earning Late-Season Reps:
“Na’eem is a great example of guys been developing over time and getting better and better, and where he might have not have been completely ready at the moment, as the season started, he's gotten better and better, and he had a great week of practice. And it goes back to everything I've said this entire time of when you perform in practice, you get opportunities in the game. He performed well in practice this past week.”
Gage Hurych Attempting A Field Goal Against Rutgers:
“We felt like it was a good opportunity to get a young guy a chance at one and one that we anticipate him being able to make, and obviously didn't go in. But that's good experience for guys, similar to punt returner. We had Dakorien (Moore) back there. Gary (Bryant Jr.) had been consistently our punt returner. But like again, strength in numbers. How many guys can we develop in moments like that.”
Avoiding Sacks Against Rutgers:
“It just means everybody's working in sync. And I don't think we were in the game before. In this game, we were, like I said, I thought we had a really clear plan. It was a good plan. I thought our players executed that plan to a really high level. And then Dante (Moore), I thought, made good decisions. There were times he threw it away in the game. I think those were good decisions to be able to throw it away and get to the next play. We didn't really do that the week before.”
Response After The Fumble Against Rutgers:
“We talked about week about starting fast, and we kind of started fast in the wrong direction, but I do think they had good response,” Lanning said.
“And I really liked the energy that our team had throughout, and it was kind of a good punch in the mouth really early, but for the guys to come out there and the defense to put out the fire, hold them to a field goal there, and then offense respond and be able to create a real positive drive. That next drive was a big, big positive.”
Generating Explosive Plays Against Wisconsin:
“That's it. You got a game plan it. And that's that's what the process we're going through right now as a staff, trying to figure out, where can we create those. Sometimes a four-yard run can be just as impactful,” Lanning said.
“You're not always going to have explosive runs against a team like this. So we got to try to find out if we can find some of those, manipulate some of those opportunities, but take what the defense gives you as well. So if they're they're heavy to the run, that may give you more opportunities to be able to throw the ball as well.”
Defining Success Against Opponents:
“Success for us is defined by our standards, right? It's not as much about the opponent. It's about our expectation for our level of play, regardless of who goes out there. And again, like in a game like this, you might have to have multiple answers and multiple rules. When you play a game, you don't know exactly what you'll see.”
Build Up To The Grateful Dead Themed Game:
“I'll tell you that the jerseys don't look like they initially looked. We changed that. So, you could just imagine a one at a different level. And it's been toned back a little bit, but exciting to have that opportunity when you start to dig into the history of the Grateful Dead,” Lanning said.
“Playing over 20 shows here, their involvement with the university, how it created revenue, obviously an innovative, think outside the box group, and what they were able to do here in the Eugene community is pretty cool. So, I'm gonna have to spend some time to listen to them. I haven't done a good job of that yet, so maybe I can turn that on in my late drive home tonight.”
If He Owns Tie-Dye:
“I got one tie-dye shirt.”