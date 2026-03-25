Oregon Running Back Room Quietly Emerging As A Major Strength

The Oregon Ducks are expected to be among the teams competing for a College Football Playoff spot, backed by one of the most talented rosters in the nation. With playmakers across the board, Oregon enters the season as one of the most dangerous and dynamic offenses in the country.

A big reason for this is the running backs that they have. These three running backs have the chance to change the season entirely.

Jordon Davison - Oregon Ducks Running Back

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) fakes the handoff to running back Jordon Davison (0) during the first half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison is poised for a breakout season after emerging with one of the most productive stat lines on the roster. He finished last year with 15 rushing touchdowns, reinforcing just how dangerous Oregon’s ground game can be to complement its high-powered passing attack.

Davison topped 600 rushing yards last season and could be in line for an even bigger year with an expanded role as the possibly lead back. With sixth-year senior Noah Whittington off to the 2026 NFL Draft, Davison now has a clear opportunity to take over in key moments and showcase his elite traits on a larger stage.

It may look like a drop-off on the surface, but Davison has a strong chance to outperform Whittington this season and elevate Oregon’s backfield.

Dierre Hill Jr. - Oregon Ducks Running Back

Oregon running back Dierre Hill Jr. warms up as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks running back Dierre Hill Jr. brings significant upside and could follow a similar path to what Davison did last season in a complementary role. He adds another high-level option to a backfield that remains as deep as ever. Hill Jr. has the tools to emerge as a major contributor, especially with his versatility, as he stands out as one of the more dynamic receiving backs in the country.

Hill Jr. continues to show that he is worthy of more reps, and thanks to his great ball carrier vision, there will be virtually no drop off between the two backs. He will be one of the more intriguing backs because of his speed, and will be used in many significant sets.

Hill Jr. revealed that he and Davison are extremely close friends.

"When we got here, it was like we'd known each other our whole lives honestly," Hill said. "It's really like a brother-brother situation. I would call him my brother as if my mother had him. It truly is. We're that close to each other. We really want to see each other do the best and it's really all love."

Da'Juan Riggs - Oregon Ducks Running Back

Nov 30, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Da'Jaun Riggs (21) picks up a first down during the second half against the Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks running back Da’Juan Riggs appears positioned as the clear No. 3 option in the backfield. While he sits just behind the top two backs, he has separated himself from the rest of the group, including the walk-ons. As his role continues to grow, Riggs is likely to see increased opportunities and is steadily climbing the depth chart.

Riggs was sidelined for much of the second half of the season with a foot injury. Riggs averaged 5.1 yards per carry and totaled 66 yards on 10 carries combined against Oregon State and Rutgers when he was healthy.

A healthy Riggs provides depth to the duo of Davison and Hill Jr. to create a dangerous group for the Ducks in 2026.