Oregon Ducks Receive Intriguing Placement in Latest Top 25 Rankings
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The Oregon Ducks are fresh off one of the biggest seasons in program history after the Ducks' season ended in the semifinals of the 2025 College Football Playoff with a loss to the eventual national champions, the Indiana Hoosiers.
The Ducks concluded their 2026 spring camp and have since received a ranking from USA Today's Erick Smith and Paul Myerberg.
USA Today's Top 25 College Football Programs Post Spring Camp
1. Ohio State Buckeyes
2. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
3. Texas Longhorns
4. Georgia Bulldogs
5. Indiana Hoosiers
6. Miami Hurricanes
7. Oklahoma Sooners
8. Oregon Ducks
9. Ole Miss Rebels
10. USC Trojans
11. Texas A&M Aggies
12. Alabama Crimson Tide
13. Michigan Wolverines
14. BYU Cougars
15. Texas Tech Red Raiders
16. Penn State Nittany Lions
17. LSU Tigers
18. SMU Mustangs
19. Utah Utes
20. Tennessee Volunteers
21. Iowa Hawkeyes
22. Florida State Seminoles
23. Houston Cougars
24. Clemson Tigers
25. Boise State Broncos
The Ducks being ranked as the nation's No. 8 team seems a bit low, but there are some reasons that could be factored in. One of the main reasons being the Ducks lost two major pieces to their staff, in offensive coordinator Will Stein and defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi. This can be viewed as a big question mark, but the one thing that won't be questioned is the rostered,
One of the players the talented program is bringing back is their star quarterback from last season, Dante Moore. Moore was predicted to originally go within the first five selections of the 2026 NFL Draft, but he decided to return to school. Some of the reasoning behind the decision is that he felt there was unfinished business, likely a reference to the overall goal of winning the Ducks their first college football national championship.
Smith and Myerberg from USA Today explained the decision of the Ducks being in the top-10, but instead of being higher, they were at No. 8.
"Getting another year from junior Dante Moore is huge for the Ducks, even if they’ve got another five-star passer waiting in the wings in Nebraska transfer Dylan Raiola," Smith and Myerberg said.
The writers continue to speak about the roster, and even mention transfer portal safety addition, Koi Perich. He detailed how he is an impressive addition ahead of the 2026 college football season.
"With a wildly talented roster keyed by strong quarterback play, line depth, and impressive additions such as former Minnesota safety Koi Perich, Oregon is built for title contention after notching 26 wins over the past two seasons. The biggest question centers on how capably Dan Lanning can promote from within to replace both of last year’s coordinators," the writer said.
The next season is the biggest one yet, as this could be labeled as coach Dan Lanning's best chances at a national championship yet. This will be something that is worth looking back on both before and after the season.
Oregon will officially start the regular season against the Boise State Broncos on Sept. 5.
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Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.Follow CalebSisk_