Oregon Ducks Receive Intriguing Placement in Latest Top 25 Rankings

The Oregon Ducks are fresh off one of the biggest seasons in program history after the Ducks' season ended in the semifinals of the 2025 College Football Playoff with a loss to the eventual national champions, the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Ducks concluded their 2026 spring camp and have since received a ranking from USA Today's Erick Smith and Paul Myerberg.

USA Today's Top 25 College Football Programs Post Spring Camp

Combat Ducks quarterback Akili Smith Jr. throws a pass during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

1. Ohio State Buckeyes

2. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

3. Texas Longhorns

4. Georgia Bulldogs

5. Indiana Hoosiers

6. Miami Hurricanes

7. Oklahoma Sooners

8. Oregon Ducks

9. Ole Miss Rebels

10. USC Trojans

11. Texas A&M Aggies

12. Alabama Crimson Tide

13. Michigan Wolverines

14. BYU Cougars

15. Texas Tech Red Raiders

16. Penn State Nittany Lions

17. LSU Tigers

18. SMU Mustangs

19. Utah Utes

20. Tennessee Volunteers

21. Iowa Hawkeyes

22. Florida State Seminoles

23. Houston Cougars

24. Clemson Tigers

25. Boise State Broncos

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning attends Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks being ranked as the nation's No. 8 team seems a bit low, but there are some reasons that could be factored in. One of the main reasons being the Ducks lost two major pieces to their staff, in offensive coordinator Will Stein and defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi. This can be viewed as a big question mark, but the one thing that won't be questioned is the rostered,

One of the players the talented program is bringing back is their star quarterback from last season, Dante Moore. Moore was predicted to originally go within the first five selections of the 2026 NFL Draft, but he decided to return to school. Some of the reasoning behind the decision is that he felt there was unfinished business, likely a reference to the overall goal of winning the Ducks their first college football national championship.

Smith and Myerberg from USA Today explained the decision of the Ducks being in the top-10, but instead of being higher, they were at No. 8.

"Getting another year from junior Dante Moore is huge for the Ducks, even if they’ve got another five-star passer waiting in the wings in Nebraska transfer Dylan Raiola," Smith and Myerberg said.

Oregon’s Dante Moore celebrates during the first half of he Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The writers continue to speak about the roster, and even mention transfer portal safety addition, Koi Perich. He detailed how he is an impressive addition ahead of the 2026 college football season.

"With a wildly talented roster keyed by strong quarterback play, line depth, and impressive additions such as former Minnesota safety Koi Perich, Oregon is built for title contention after notching 26 wins over the past two seasons. The biggest question centers on how capably Dan Lanning can promote from within to replace both of last year’s coordinators," the writer said.

The next season is the biggest one yet, as this could be labeled as coach Dan Lanning's best chances at a national championship yet. This will be something that is worth looking back on both before and after the season.

Oregon will officially start the regular season against the Boise State Broncos on Sept. 5.

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