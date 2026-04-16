5 Big Takeaways About Oregon's Running Backs, Including Injury Update

The Oregon Ducks running backs room may be one of the team's biggest strengths entering 2026 but an inside look gives exciting intel into how and why.

Oregon running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples made a massive statement about the group's chemistry, while Jordon Davison delivered a key injury update and Dierre Hill Jr. is clearly emerging as a leader.

Here are the five biggest takeaways from Oregon's loaded backfield, from the Ducks' newest Meet The Flock video.

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1. Ra'Shaad Samples Makes Bold Statement About Running Backs

Oregon running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples called te Ducks' running back room the most connected and most fun unit he's ever coached.

This is notable from the second-year Oregon coach who spent the 2023 season as the wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator at Arizona State. Before that, he running backs coach for the Los Angeles Rams in 2022, after being hired as the youngest position coach in the NFL.

Oregon has plenty of star power, but Samples is saying the culture inside this room is different.

"This is the most connected unit I've been around and the most fun room for me to coach," Samples said. "Just watching the growth of every single guy in this room has been fun. The sky is the limit. A bunch of young guys, Simeon (Price) already have good habits... But we got to attack. We can't live off potential. We can't live off what we're capable of doing. We got to go do it every single day."

Meet the Flock



Episode 3 - Running Backs#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/3UkS2PlVqs — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) April 16, 2026

2. Jordon Davison Health Update

Davison suffered a broken collarbone in the playoff win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders at the Orange Bowl. The injury happened during the first quarter but he played the rest of the contest and finished with 15 carries for 42 yards and two touchdowns.

Davison missed the Ducks final game vs. Indiana at the Peach Bowl but provided a positive update on injury, saying he's "fully healthy."

"It's been a journey, fully healed now. So it's just a process of getting back into it. Just becoming an overall better player. Being able to be using the pass game and getting in routes and changes," Davison said.

Oregon running backs Jordon Davison, left and Dierre Hill Jr. warm up as the Oregon Ducks host the Wisconsin Badgers on Oct. 25, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

3. Dierre Hill Jr. Has Clearly Grown Into A Leader

This spring is showing that sophomore Dierre Hill Jr. is becoming one of the voices of the offense.

In the video, Samples leans on Hill Jr. to help provide lessons to incoming freshmen like Tradarian Ball and Brandon Smith. Hill Jr. is doing all the little things that make a big difference in terms of leadership like fixing the helmet of Ball or leading by example.

"Can't say something and not do it. I got to make sure I'm on my P's and Q's. Like, I have to make sure I'm doing everything right to tell the young guys something because if they see me doing something and I'm not doing it to the standard, then they're not going to listen to me. So just making sure I follow through with my preparation and make sure I lead by example," Hill Jr. said.

New Oregon running backs coach Ra’Shaad Samples talks with running back Jordan James during practice with the Oregon Ducks Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

4. Competition Between Dierre Hill Jr. and Jordon Davison Stands Out

The close friendship and competition between Hill Jr. and Davison is a major reason that this running backs room is different. Instead of acting like two young stars competing against each other, they are pushing each other and clearly are becoming the identity of Oregon's next generation at running back.

Davison singled out Hill Jr. as the person he likes to compete with at practice.

"Seeing him do one thing, it made me want to do the same thing. It only helps us grow as players and helps us succeed," said Davison.

Hill Jr. is more of a vocal player and highlighted how special the competition is between him and his great friend.

"We push each other every day. We feed off each other and we figure out each other's success and we help each other and we just love each other. Honestly, it's really everything... He has traits in his game that he's great at and I have traits in my game that I'm great at. It's like the perfect duo for each other because I learn from him and he learns from me," Hill Jr. said about Davison.

"It's very rare for you to have a guy like that in college to where you both care for each other and want to see each other do the best even though we are fighting for the same spot. Us together, we're so powerful as a unit," Hill Jr. continued.

Sep 27, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison (0) reacts after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

5. Transfer Simeon Price's Maturity Comment

Oregon transfer Simeon Price adds a veteran presence to the room as he enters his sixth season of college football. Price's journey includes stops at Mississippi State, Coastal Carolina and Colorado. He adds exciting experience to the room but also a perspective that shouldn't be ignored.

"Obviously, we all know (Hill Jr. and Davison) played a lot freshman year, really productive, but I was really shocked at the maturity level those guys have. I've been around Mississippi State, Colorado, and now here, and it varies from school to school, but the maturity level that they've come in with at such a young age really impressed me," Price said.

This is notable as the Ducks are building a room full of mature, connected players who are already earning the trust of each other and the coaching staff.

Sep 10, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Simeon Price (22) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The position group does look a lot different as the Ducks lead back from 2025, sixth-year senior Noah Whittington is headed to the 2026 NFL Draft and Makhi Hughes transferred to Houston. Jay Harris (Kansas State) and Jayden Limar (Washington Hurkies) also entered the transfer portal.

Along with Hill Jr., Davison, Price, Ball and Smith is Da’Jaun Riggs, who is working back from injury and poised to be enter the competition.

Ducks fans have a chance to watch the running backs when the annual spring game kicks off on Saturday, April 25 at 1 p.m. PT in Autzen Stadium in Eugene. The game will be broadcast live on the Big Ten Network and admission to the game is free.

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