Oregon Slides in AP Poll Following Blowout Loss in Pac-12 Title

Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Oregon Slides in AP Poll Following Blowout Loss to Utah in Pac-12 Championship

    Oregon fell once again in the rankings after getting thrashed by Utah in the Pac-12 Championship.
    Author:

    After another disappointing defeat at the hands of the Utes, the Ducks dropped down to No. 15 in the latest AP poll with their third loss on the season.

    The rest of the list is as follows.

    1. Alabama
    2. Michigan
    3. Georgia
    4. Cincinnati
    5. Notre Dame
    6. Baylor
    7. Ohio State
    8. Ole Miss
    9. Oklahoma State
    10. Utah
    11. Michigan State
    12. BYU
    13. Pitt
    14. Oklahoma
    15. Oregon
    16. Louisiana
    17. Iowa
    18. North Carolina State
    19. Clemson
    20. Wake Forest
    21. Houston
    22. Arkansas
    23. Texas A&M
    24. UTSA
    25. Kentucky

    Other teams receiving votes: Utah State 109, Wisconsin 66, San Diego State 63, Minnesota 38, Purdue 36, Appalachian State 9, Army 7, Mississippi State 4, Penn State 4, Northern Illinois 1

    The AP Poll and the CFP rankings both agreed that Alabama should be the No. 1 team, with Michigan just behind them at No. 2. With Georgia at No. 3, there is a chance to see an SEC Championship rematch in the national title game. Cincinnati has officially become the first Group of five team to make the college football playoffs.

    The Ducks will likely be representing the conference in the Alamo Bowl, and their likely competition will be Oklahoma. The Sooners are currently sitting at No. 14 in the AP poll, which would likely make Oregon an underdog once again this season. This will be the first time since 2018 that the Ducks aren’t going to be in a New Year’s Six Bowl.

    Notre Dame just missed out of the playoff selection by both the AP Poll and the CFP rankings. Without their coach Brian Kelly, it would have been really tough for them to pull it together and make a run in the Playoffs.

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    Travis Dye Utah
    Play
    Football

    Oregon Slides in AP Poll Following Blowout Loss in Pac-12 Title

    Tracking the latest movement across college football

    Cyrus Moss Cristobal Visit
    Play
    Recruiting

    Cyrus Moss Recaps In-Home Visit With Mario Cristobal

    The latest on one of Oregon's priority recruits in the 2022 class

    Mario Cristobal Pac-12 championship 2
    Play
    Football

    Early Offensive Coordinator Hot Board

    Who should Oregon bring in to be its next play caller?

    Another big move in the rankings was the impact of the Big-12 Championship. After a brutal loss by Oklahoma State, the Cowboys dropped down to No. 9 while Baylor moved up to No. 6. Both of these two teams will likely end up in non-playoff New Year’s Six Bowls.

    The only other ranked team from the Pac-12 is Utah. After they thumped Oregon again, they've taken the No. 10 spot and will face off against Ohio State who will enter bowl season ranked No. 7. 

    You may also like:

    2022 DE/LB Cyrus Moss recaps in-home visit with Mario Cristobal

    Join the Community

    Follow John on Twitter: @j_rustik

    Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

    Check out our Forums HERE

    More Ducks

    Travis Dye Utah
    Football

    Oregon Slides in AP Poll Following Blowout Loss in Pac-12 Title

    23 seconds ago
    Cyrus Moss Cristobal Visit
    Recruiting

    Cyrus Moss Recaps In-Home Visit With Mario Cristobal

    19 hours ago
    Mario Cristobal Pac-12 championship 2
    Football

    Early Offensive Coordinator Hot Board

    22 hours ago
    Whittingham Gatorade
    Football

    What Kyle Whittingham Said After Winning the Pac-12 Title

    Dec 4, 2021
    Anthony Brown Utah P12
    Football

    Five Takeaways From Oregon's Blowout Loss to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship

    Dec 4, 2021
    Moorhead Stony Brook
    Football

    Akron Hires Joe Moorhead to Become Next Head Coach

    Dec 4, 2021
    Mario Cristobal Utah Pac-12 Title
    Football

    What Mario Cristobal Said After Utah Beat Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship

    Dec 4, 2021
    Mario Cristobal Pac-12 Championship
    Football

    Mario Cristobal Addresses Miami Coaching Reports

    Dec 4, 2021