Oregon Slides in AP Poll Following Blowout Loss in Pac-12 Title

Oregon Slides in AP Poll Following Blowout Loss to Utah in Pac-12 Championship
After another disappointing defeat at the hands of the Utes, the Ducks dropped down to No. 15 in the latest AP poll with their third loss on the season.
The rest of the list is as follows.
- Alabama
- Michigan
- Georgia
- Cincinnati
- Notre Dame
- Baylor
- Ohio State
- Ole Miss
- Oklahoma State
- Utah
- Michigan State
- BYU
- Pitt
- Oklahoma
- Oregon
- Louisiana
- Iowa
- North Carolina State
- Clemson
- Wake Forest
- Houston
- Arkansas
- Texas A&M
- UTSA
- Kentucky
Other teams receiving votes: Utah State 109, Wisconsin 66, San Diego State 63, Minnesota 38, Purdue 36, Appalachian State 9, Army 7, Mississippi State 4, Penn State 4, Northern Illinois 1
The AP Poll and the CFP rankings both agreed that Alabama should be the No. 1 team, with Michigan just behind them at No. 2. With Georgia at No. 3, there is a chance to see an SEC Championship rematch in the national title game. Cincinnati has officially become the first Group of five team to make the college football playoffs.
The Ducks will likely be representing the conference in the Alamo Bowl, and their likely competition will be Oklahoma. The Sooners are currently sitting at No. 14 in the AP poll, which would likely make Oregon an underdog once again this season. This will be the first time since 2018 that the Ducks aren’t going to be in a New Year’s Six Bowl.
Notre Dame just missed out of the playoff selection by both the AP Poll and the CFP rankings. Without their coach Brian Kelly, it would have been really tough for them to pull it together and make a run in the Playoffs.
Another big move in the rankings was the impact of the Big-12 Championship. After a brutal loss by Oklahoma State, the Cowboys dropped down to No. 9 while Baylor moved up to No. 6. Both of these two teams will likely end up in non-playoff New Year’s Six Bowls.
The only other ranked team from the Pac-12 is Utah. After they thumped Oregon again, they've taken the No. 10 spot and will face off against Ohio State who will enter bowl season ranked No. 7.
