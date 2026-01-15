Oregon Transfer Quarterback Could Join Forces With Former Ducks Coordinator

Oregon quarterback signee Bryson Beaver surprised Ducks fans on Wednesday with his decision to enter the transfer portal before the start of his college career. Beaver’s decision to play his college career elsewhere comes after starting Oregon quarterback Dante Moore’s announcement to return to Eugene for the 2026 season instead of the NFL.

Moore’s decision to return to Oregon wasn’t the only domino to fall in Beaver's decision to leave the Ducks. The recent commitment of Nebraska transfer quarterback Dylan Raiola to the Ducks opened the doors for the Ducks' signee to find a new start somewhere else.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) looks to pass against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Before entering the transfer portal, Beaver was one of the top signees in Oregon’s 2026 recruiting class as he was rated as a four-star recruit and the No. 15 overall quarterback in the country out of Vista Murrieta High School in California, per 247Sports. Beaver was originally committed to play for the Boise State Broncos, but flipped his commitment to Oregon in June of 2025.

Schools To Watch For Quarterback Bryson Beaver

Kentucky moved on from Mark Stoops after 13 seasons and hired Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein to fill its vacancy. The Kentucky native previously played for Louisville. | Ben Lonergan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Following his decision to depart, there are two schools to watch for in landing the former four-star Oregon quarterback signee. According to On3’s Pete Nakos, the Georgia Bulldogs and the Kentucky Wildcats are two schools to watch in landing Beaver.

Beaver is also reportedly set to visit both Kentucky and Georgia. While both options are good schools to choose from, playing under former offensive coordinator Will Stein at Kentucky may be the right path for Beaver.

Stein's success as offensive coordinator obviously played a massive role in Beaver flipping his commitment from Boise State to Oregon last summer, and it's only fitting that he starts his college career under the coach who was at his original school.

Why Playing Under Stein At Kentucky Is Perfect Fit For Beaver

New Kentucky Wildcat head coach Will Stein makes remarks as he is introduced at Kentucky on Wednesday, December 3, 2025 | Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Stein, during his three seasons as Oregon’s offensive coordinator, was known not only for his tremendous play-calling for the Ducks' explosive offense but for the development of several of the team’s quarterbacks. Stein played a major role in the development of former Oregon quarterbacks Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel, both of whom are now competing at the highest level in the NFL.

Stein has done the same with Moore, who for Oregon this season threw for 3,565 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, leading the Ducks to a 13-2 record and a run to the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Peach Bowl, before falling 56-22 to the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers.

Beaver could be the next quarterback to follow in their footsteps, but this time under Stein at Kentucky. Stein is expected to face a challenging schedule in his first season with Kentucky as he aims to return the Wildcats to being an underrated team in the SEC and potentially more. The question is, will Beaver be the quarterback for the Wildcats to help Stein reach that goal?

