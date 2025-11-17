Ducks Digest

Oregon and USC Earn Eye-Catching Rank in Advanced Analytics

The No. 8 Oregon Ducks improved to 9-1 on the season with a dominating 42-13 win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Following the win, where do the Ducks fall in the latest ESPN FPI Top 25 heading into week 13's matchup against the No. 17 USC Trojans?

Caden Handwork

Oct 25, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning encourages players during warm ups before a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks are wearing uniforms celebrating the Grateful Dead. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Oct 25, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning encourages players during warm ups before a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks are wearing uniforms celebrating the Grateful Dead. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
In this story:

The No. 8 Oregon Ducks beat the Minnesota Golden Gophers in dominating fashion, winning 42-13 to improve to 9-1 on the season. With two games remaining in the regular season, the Ducks are in a prime position to be one of the likely three teams from the Big Ten to represent the conference in the College Football Playoff.

Oregon Stays Put In Latest ESPN FPI Rankings

Oregon Ducks College Football rankings USC Trojans Minnesota Golden Gophers Ohio State Buckeyes Indiana Hoosiers Big Ten
Oregon outside linebackers Matayo Uiagalelei, right, and Teitum Tuioti take the field as the Oregon Ducks host the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Nov. 14, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon remained at No. 3 in ESPN's FPI Top 25 rankings following its win over Minnesota on Friday night. No. 1 Ohio State and No. 2 Indiana remain the two Big Ten teams to rank ahead of the Ducks in the latest rankings following their dominating wins in week 12.

The FPI is different than the AP Poll or the College Football Playoff rankings. It uses advanced analytics including strength of schedule to measure team strength as the best predictor of a team’s performance going forward for the rest of the season.

With USC at No. 10, the upcoming matchup against the Trojans is considered a top-10 matchup per the FPI.

The Buckeyes defeated the UCLA Bruins 48-10 at home, while the Hoosiers improved to 11-0 for the first time in program history with an impressive 31-7 win over the Wisconsin Badgers.

ESPN's FPI Ranking:

No. 1 Ohio State
No. 2 Indiana
No. 3 Oregon Ducks
No. 4 Georgia
No. 5 Notre Dame
No. 6 Alabama
No. 7 Utah
No. 8 Texas Tech
No. 9 Texas A&M
No. 10 USC

Oregon Ducks College Football Minnesota Golden Gophers Dante Moore quarterback week 12 Dan Lanning Kenyon Sadiq top performer
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore throws a pass before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Nov. 14, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

MORE:  Dan Lanning Provides Kenyon Sadiq Injury Update After Tight End's Big Performance


MORE: Here’s How Dan Lanning Plans To Use Oregon’s Extra Day Before USC

MORE: P.J. Fleck Gives Blunt Answer On Officiating After Minnesota’s Loss To Oregon

 SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

Oregon Faces USC With Major College Football Playoff Implications On the Line

The No. 17 USC Trojans are ranked as the fourth-highest team in the ESPN FPI Top 25 rankings at No. 10. The Ducks will face off against the Trojans in a game with major playoff implications for both teams at Autzen Stadium on Saturday. USC enters the pivotal week 13 Big Ten matchup in Eugene with an 8-2 record, following a 26-21 come-from-behind win over the No. 21 Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Trojans need a win to keep their playoff hopes alive. A loss to the Ducks in Eugene likely eliminates USC from consideration for a spot in the 12-team bracket, unless chaos happens to end the season.

Oregon could still make the playoff if it loses to USC; however, losing to the Trojans at home would make it very difficult for the Ducks to make a case for the 12-team field if they finish at 10-2. The Ducks will look to take advantage of USC's rush defense, which has struggled to defend the run in their two road losses this season to No. 10 Notre Dame and Illinois.

Oregon Ducks USC Trojans College Football Playoff implications rankings Big Ten Dan Lanning Lincoln Riley Iowa Hawkeyes
Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Iowa Hawkeyes with running back Bryan Jackson (21) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Oregon's running back duo of Whittington and Davison, who have been dominant throughout the season, will look to have success on the ground against the Trojans' defense. The kickoff from Autzen Stadium is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. PT with the game broadcast on CBS.

Top Performers In Oregon's Win Over Minnesota

In the week 12 win over Minnesota, Oregon quarterback Dante Moore had one of his most efficient performances of the season for the Ducks. Moore threw for 306 yards and two touchdowns on 27-of-30 passing in the game.

Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq was impactful after missing the game against Iowa with an injury. Sadiq led the Ducks in receiving with eight receptions for 96 yards and a touchdown. Oregon running back Noah Whittington led the Ducks in rushing with eight carries for 72 yards and one touchdown.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Caden Handwork
CADEN HANDWORK

Caden Handwork is a beat reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. He has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. He is also written as a contributor for the Detroit Lions FanSided site, the SideLion Report. At Michigan State, Caden covered several MSU athletic events for Impact 89 FM, Spartan Sports Report, and Spartans Illustrated. He has covered Michigan State Basketball in the Champions Classic in Chicago and has covered Spartan Hockey in the last two NCAA Tournaments.

Home/Football