Oregon and USC Earn Eye-Catching Rank in Advanced Analytics
The No. 8 Oregon Ducks beat the Minnesota Golden Gophers in dominating fashion, winning 42-13 to improve to 9-1 on the season. With two games remaining in the regular season, the Ducks are in a prime position to be one of the likely three teams from the Big Ten to represent the conference in the College Football Playoff.
Oregon Stays Put In Latest ESPN FPI Rankings
Oregon remained at No. 3 in ESPN's FPI Top 25 rankings following its win over Minnesota on Friday night. No. 1 Ohio State and No. 2 Indiana remain the two Big Ten teams to rank ahead of the Ducks in the latest rankings following their dominating wins in week 12.
The FPI is different than the AP Poll or the College Football Playoff rankings. It uses advanced analytics including strength of schedule to measure team strength as the best predictor of a team’s performance going forward for the rest of the season.
With USC at No. 10, the upcoming matchup against the Trojans is considered a top-10 matchup per the FPI.
The Buckeyes defeated the UCLA Bruins 48-10 at home, while the Hoosiers improved to 11-0 for the first time in program history with an impressive 31-7 win over the Wisconsin Badgers.
ESPN's FPI Ranking:
No. 1 Ohio State
No. 2 Indiana
No. 3 Oregon Ducks
No. 4 Georgia
No. 5 Notre Dame
No. 6 Alabama
No. 7 Utah
No. 8 Texas Tech
No. 9 Texas A&M
No. 10 USC
Oregon Faces USC With Major College Football Playoff Implications On the Line
The No. 17 USC Trojans are ranked as the fourth-highest team in the ESPN FPI Top 25 rankings at No. 10. The Ducks will face off against the Trojans in a game with major playoff implications for both teams at Autzen Stadium on Saturday. USC enters the pivotal week 13 Big Ten matchup in Eugene with an 8-2 record, following a 26-21 come-from-behind win over the No. 21 Iowa Hawkeyes.
The Trojans need a win to keep their playoff hopes alive. A loss to the Ducks in Eugene likely eliminates USC from consideration for a spot in the 12-team bracket, unless chaos happens to end the season.
Oregon could still make the playoff if it loses to USC; however, losing to the Trojans at home would make it very difficult for the Ducks to make a case for the 12-team field if they finish at 10-2. The Ducks will look to take advantage of USC's rush defense, which has struggled to defend the run in their two road losses this season to No. 10 Notre Dame and Illinois.
Oregon's running back duo of Whittington and Davison, who have been dominant throughout the season, will look to have success on the ground against the Trojans' defense. The kickoff from Autzen Stadium is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. PT with the game broadcast on CBS.
Top Performers In Oregon's Win Over Minnesota
In the week 12 win over Minnesota, Oregon quarterback Dante Moore had one of his most efficient performances of the season for the Ducks. Moore threw for 306 yards and two touchdowns on 27-of-30 passing in the game.
Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq was impactful after missing the game against Iowa with an injury. Sadiq led the Ducks in receiving with eight receptions for 96 yards and a touchdown. Oregon running back Noah Whittington led the Ducks in rushing with eight carries for 72 yards and one touchdown.