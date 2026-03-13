Dan Lanning Speaks Candidly on Promoting Drew Mehringer, Chris Hampton

The last two seasons, Oregon has been among the fortunate few in the country to have some continuity at the offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator with Will Stein and Tosh Lupoi, respectively. Oregon reached consecutive College Football Playoffs with Stein and Lupoi, but they have have both become a part of the Dan Lanning coaching tree following their departures from the Ducks this offseason.

The success of the two during their tenure at Oregon was enough for Stein to land a head coaching position with the Kentucky Wildcats and Lupoi to become the new leader of the California Golden Bears.

New co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Chris Hampton, right, joins the first practice of spring for Oregon football as they prepare for the 2023 season. Eug 031623 Uo Spring Fb 06 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

What Dan Lanning Said About Drew Mehringer and Chris Hampton:

With Stein and Lupoi gone, Oregon recently hired two familiar faces for its main coordinator roles. Former tight ends coach Drew Mehringer has taken the role of Oregon’s new offensive coordinator, and former safeties coach Chris Hampton is set to lead the Ducks' defense. Following Thursday’s first day of spring practice, Lanning spoke about what went into the decision to promote Mehringer and Hampton this offseason.

“Anytime you’re able to promote, it’s because you get to see what guys do every single day. It’s a body of work. You might interview with somebody three or four times on Zoom or have them to visit. But the best indication of what I’m going to get in the future is how those guys' positions have performed in the past, how they’ve worked with their teammates,” said Laninng.

“We were able to watch Drew, and you’re able to evaluate what did Terrance Fergurson, what did Pat Herbert, what Kenyon Sadiq have done, what Jamari Johnson have done in the program, his role in our offense, and how it’s grown. He’s been a part of it since day one. You’re able to say, okay, I have a lot of confidence in what this moving forward with him in a leadership role,” said Lanning.

Oregon tight ends coach Drew Mehringer works with players during practice with the Ducks Thursday, April 11, 2024, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Promoting two staffers to the main coordinator roles is a risk-reward move for the Ducks as they aim to go all in to win their first national championship in program history next season.

With quarterback Dante Moore returning, expectations are sky high for Mehringer and the offense. On the other side of the ball, the standard is equally high with the entire starting defensive line forgoing the NFL Draft.

How Play Calling Will Play Role In Oregon's Biggest Games Next Season

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The playcalling of Mehringer and Hampton will be crucial in several of Oregon’s top games that will impact the team’s chances of winning the national championship in 2026. Marquee matchups next season that will define those hopes include two road games against the USC Trojans and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

In their last two seasons under Lanning, Oregon has lost one game. That lone loss came against the Indiana Hoosiers this season, falling 30-20 at Autzen Stadium back in October.

Under the new play-calling of Mehringer and Hampton, Oregon looks to maintain its dominance in the regular season. Oregon is scheduled to open up its 2026 season on Sept. 5 against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium.