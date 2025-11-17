Ducks Digest

Oregon vs. Washington Game Faces Two Possible Kickoff Times

The No. 7 Oregon Ducks are hosting the No. 17 USC Trojans on Saturday, but the kickoff time for Oregon's regular season finale against the Washington Huskies has been updated. While the schedule update is on a six-day hold, the rivalry game will be played at 12:30 p.m. on CBS or 4:30 p.m. on NBC.

Oct 18, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

The No. 7 Oregon Ducks are gearing up to face the No. 17 USC Trojans in Autzen Stadium on Saturday, but there was a schedule update for Oregon's season finale against Washington released on Monday. The official kickoff time is on a six-day hold (to be announced on Sunday) but the Ducks and the Huskies will be played at either 12:30 p.m. PT or 4:30 p.m. PT in Seattle, Washington, on Nov. 29.

Nov 30, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch, left, congratulates Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning on his win after a game at Autzen Stadium. / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Washington (7-3, 4-3 Big Ten) is 5-1 at home this season, and Oregon's game against the Huskies could be the last step to secure a berth in the College Football Playoff. However, the Ducks will have their hands full with USC before facing Washington as Oregon's regular season finishes with two former Pac-12 rivals.

Some of the last few games for Oregon, and other Big Ten teams, have been put on six-day holds, meaning the TV networks did not release the kickoff schedule until the Sunday before the game. This time, Ducks fans making the trip know the two options to help make their plans for the road game.

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) leaves the field following the victory against the Northwestern Wildcats at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Oregon Avoids Late Kickoff

With Oregon's move to the Big Ten, many expected the West Coast schools to play in later games on Saturday nights. However, including the USC game, the Ducks will have played four of six home games at either 12 p.m. PT or 12:30 p.m. PT. Oregon's game against Iowa also kicked off against 12:30 p.m. PT on CBS.

As the Ducks make a push towards the CFP, they certainly have the spotlight. ESPN's College GameDay will be in Eugene for Oregon vs. USC.

The rivalry matchup between Michigan and Ohio State is FOX's Big Noon Kickoff game, and Oregon vs. Washington might be the Big Ten's second-biggest game of week 14. The Huskies will face UCLA before playing the Ducks, but Washington's CFP hopes were already dashed after an upset loss to the Wisconsin Badgers.

Washington Huskies Preview

Washington had climbed up to No. 24 in the AP Top 25 Poll, but the Huskies' third loss of the season dropped them out of the rankings. Despite the adversity, Washington still has a chance to spoil a rival's season when Oregon comes to town after Thanksgiving.

Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. is completing 72.9 percent of his passes with 2,508 yards and 17 touchdowns through 10 games. Washington running back Jonah Coleman has turned in another productive year with 645 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns.

Nov 8, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Washington Huskies running back Jonah Coleman (1) rushes with the football against Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Mason Posa (8) during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The Washington defense is led by safety Alex McLaughlin, who leads the team with 73 total tackles. McLaughlin also has two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown. EDGE defender Jacob Lane has 3.5 sacks for a Huskies unit that has 18 total on the season.

Linebackers Deven Bryant and Xe'ree Alexander take care of the middle of the field for, and Washington's defense ranks No. 20 nationally in scoring defense (19.3 points per game). The run defense is stout, and Oregon quarterback Dante Moore might be relied upon to beat Washington with his arm. Consequently, the injuries in the Ducks' wide receiver room will be something to monitor against both USC and Washington.

Oregon is favored to beat the Trojans by 7.5 points, according to DraftKings, meaning Ducks coach Dan Lanning and his team could be traveling to Seattle with everything to lose.

CHARLIE VIEHL

Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.

