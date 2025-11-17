Oregon vs. Washington Game Faces Two Possible Kickoff Times
The No. 7 Oregon Ducks are gearing up to face the No. 17 USC Trojans in Autzen Stadium on Saturday, but there was a schedule update for Oregon's season finale against Washington released on Monday. The official kickoff time is on a six-day hold (to be announced on Sunday) but the Ducks and the Huskies will be played at either 12:30 p.m. PT or 4:30 p.m. PT in Seattle, Washington, on Nov. 29.
Washington (7-3, 4-3 Big Ten) is 5-1 at home this season, and Oregon's game against the Huskies could be the last step to secure a berth in the College Football Playoff. However, the Ducks will have their hands full with USC before facing Washington as Oregon's regular season finishes with two former Pac-12 rivals.
Some of the last few games for Oregon, and other Big Ten teams, have been put on six-day holds, meaning the TV networks did not release the kickoff schedule until the Sunday before the game. This time, Ducks fans making the trip know the two options to help make their plans for the road game.
Oregon Avoids Late Kickoff
With Oregon's move to the Big Ten, many expected the West Coast schools to play in later games on Saturday nights. However, including the USC game, the Ducks will have played four of six home games at either 12 p.m. PT or 12:30 p.m. PT. Oregon's game against Iowa also kicked off against 12:30 p.m. PT on CBS.
As the Ducks make a push towards the CFP, they certainly have the spotlight. ESPN's College GameDay will be in Eugene for Oregon vs. USC.
MORE: Dan Lanning Provides Kenyon Sadiq Injury Update After Tight End's Big Performance
MORE: Here’s How Dan Lanning Plans To Use Oregon’s Extra Day Before USC
MORE: P.J. Fleck Gives Blunt Answer On Officiating After Minnesota’s Loss To Oregon
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
The rivalry matchup between Michigan and Ohio State is FOX's Big Noon Kickoff game, and Oregon vs. Washington might be the Big Ten's second-biggest game of week 14. The Huskies will face UCLA before playing the Ducks, but Washington's CFP hopes were already dashed after an upset loss to the Wisconsin Badgers.
Washington Huskies Preview
Washington had climbed up to No. 24 in the AP Top 25 Poll, but the Huskies' third loss of the season dropped them out of the rankings. Despite the adversity, Washington still has a chance to spoil a rival's season when Oregon comes to town after Thanksgiving.
Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. is completing 72.9 percent of his passes with 2,508 yards and 17 touchdowns through 10 games. Washington running back Jonah Coleman has turned in another productive year with 645 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns.
The Washington defense is led by safety Alex McLaughlin, who leads the team with 73 total tackles. McLaughlin also has two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown. EDGE defender Jacob Lane has 3.5 sacks for a Huskies unit that has 18 total on the season.
Linebackers Deven Bryant and Xe'ree Alexander take care of the middle of the field for, and Washington's defense ranks No. 20 nationally in scoring defense (19.3 points per game). The run defense is stout, and Oregon quarterback Dante Moore might be relied upon to beat Washington with his arm. Consequently, the injuries in the Ducks' wide receiver room will be something to monitor against both USC and Washington.
Oregon is favored to beat the Trojans by 7.5 points, according to DraftKings, meaning Ducks coach Dan Lanning and his team could be traveling to Seattle with everything to lose.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.