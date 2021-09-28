Oregon Stays Atop SI Pac-12 Rankings

The Ducks are 4-0 as they prepare for another big road trip this weekend.

The Pac-12 is in the midst of another bizarre season so far in 2021. Oregon State won in Los Angeles for the first time in quite a while and Washington defeated Cal in overtime.

Here are our updated Pac-12 rankings.

1. Oregon (6) 4-0, 1-0 72 points

2. UCLA 3-1, 1-0 65

3. Arizona State 3-1, 1-0 57

4. Oregon State 3-1, 1-0 56

5. Stanford 2-2, 1-1 45

6. Utah 2-2, 1-0 41

7. Washington 2-2, 1-0 39

8. USC 2-2, 1-2 32

9. Cal 1-3, 0-1 24

10t. Colorado 1-3, 0-1 15

10t. Washington State 1-3, 0-2 15

12. Arizona 0-4, 0-1 7

Max Torres, Ducks Digest

1. Oregon; 2. Oregon State; 3. UCLA; 4. Stanford; 5. Arizona State; 6. USC; 7. Utah; 8. Washington; 9. Cal; 10. Washington State; 11. Arizona; 12. Colorado

Comment: Oregon State continues to impress and looks like they've found their quarterback in Chance Nolan. Oregon's game against Stanford this week looks significantly more meaningful than many expected before the season, and the Ducks look vulnerable after an underwhelming performance against Arizona. It looks like the Bruins moved on from the Fresno State loss and should be dangerous the rest of the way.

Donnie Druin, All Sun Devils

1. Oregon; 2. UCLA; 3. Arizona State; 4. Oregon State; 5. Stanford; 6. Utah; 7. Washington; 8. USC; 9. Colorado; 10. Cal; 11. Washington State; 12. Arizona

Comment: Again, another not great week for the Pac-12. Oregon appears to be the only hope for the conference’s national pedigree.

Jake Curis, Cal Sports Report

1. Oregon; 2. UCLA; 3. Oregon State; 4. Arizona State; 5. Stanford; 6. Utah; 7. USC; 8. Washington; 9. Cal; 10. Washington State; 11. Colorado; 12. Arizona.

Comment: The easy picks are the one at the top and the one at the bottom, although it’s starting to look like the Pac-12 has a bunch of pretty bad teams lingering in the bottom half of the rankings.

Sam Cannon, All Bruins

1. Oregon; 2. UCLA; 3. Arizona State; 4. Oregon State; 5. Utah; 6. Stanford; 7. Washington; 8. USC; 9. Cal; 10. Colorado; 11. Washington State; 12. Arizona

Comments: All eyes are surely on Oregon vs. UCLA coming up on Oct. 23, but don’t sleep on Arizona State visiting the Rose Bowl on Oct. 2. Far and away the two best teams in the Pac-12 South will go head-to-head in what stands to be a key matchup for the hierarchy of the division by year’s end. Oregon State showed they can be fun and legit, while USC’s performance up in Pullman a week ago was clearly a flash in the pan.

Cluadette Montana-Pattison, All Trojans

1. Oregon; 2. UCLA; 3. Arizona State; 4. Washington; 5. Oregon State; 6. Utah; 7. Stanford; 8. USC; 9. Cal; 10. Washington State; 11. Colorado; 12. Arizona

Comment: The USC Trojans disappoint again with a brutal loss to the Oregon State Beavers at home, 45-27. This was the first time the team has lost to the Beavs in the Coliseum since 1960. As the Bruins and Ducks continue to rise, the Trojans begin to fall further down the rankings.

Don Raley, Husky Maven

1. Oregon; 2. UCLA; 3. Arizona State; 4. Oregon State; 5. Washington; 6. Stanford; 7. Utah; 8. Cal; 9. USC; 10. Colorado; 11. Washington State; 12. Arizona

Comment: Is this the year of the Oregon schools? Both of them! The Beavers give hope to underdogs everywhere after ending six decades of futility against USC in Los Angeles. They haven’t been this good since Jonathan Smith played at OSU. If they can beat Washington at home, always a nemesis, anything goes.

More from Ducks Digest

2023 St. John Bosco QB Pierce Clarkson recaps Oregon visit

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Check out our new Forums HERE

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE

Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE