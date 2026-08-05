Potential Partners for Oregon Ducks Jersey Patch Sponsor
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As NIL deals continue to run wild around college football, a recent partnership teams from every Power Four conference and beyond are jumping on is the jersey patch sponsorship.
Though many Oregon Ducks fans assert on social media that their team is well-covered by their long term relationship with sportswear giant Nike and will not partake in a jersey patch deal, the mounting number of Big Ten teams revealing their own deals makes the chances of a Duck jersey patch agreement feel imminent.
Potential Partners For The Ducks
When it comes to a partnership for the Ducks, there's several factors to consider. Given the strength of the Ducks brand, there are many options when it comes to a jersey sponsor.
However, because of the Ducks' deep roots in the Oregon community, there might also be a locally-based company (like a Culver's with Wisconsin) that steps into the role.
Potential companies to partner with Oregon include the following:
- Nike
- Pepsi (A long-term partner with Oregon Athletics.)
- Papé Machinery Construction (Locally-based company with a history of sponsoring Oregon Athletics.)
- Tillamook (Locally-based company with a national brand.)
- Flight Club (A brand that's partnered with Oregon several times on ventures.)
- Any of the Oregon Athletics Charter Partners founded in 2024 with Bigfoot Beverages, Bi-Mart, Carl’s Jr., Country Financial, McDonald’s, Oregon Community Credit Union (OCCU) and Toyota.
Current Power Four Jersey Patch Deals
During Big Ten Media Days in Chicago, Illinois, several programs in Oregon's conference announced jersey patch deals of their own. Below is a full rundown of the Power Four Conference teams (and a few unaffiliated teams) with their own recent deals.
Big Ten
- Ohio State and JPMorganChase: Reportedly $17 million a year
- Illinois and Busey Bank: Five-year, $30 million in total reportedly
- Michigan State and MSU Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU): Reportedly $40 million
- Wisconsin and Culver’s: Value yet to be reported.
SEC
- Arkansas and Tyson Foods: Multi-year agreement, value not officially reported.
- LSU and Woodside Energy: Multi-year agreement, value not officially reported.
- Vanderbilt and SRM Concrete: Value yet to be reported.
Big 12
- Conference-wide and Monster Energy: $20 million per year for a logo on all teams' uniforms
- BYU and Entrata: Multi-year agreement, value not officially reported.
- Kansas and Ripple / XRP: Five-year, value not officially reported.
- Oklahoma State and Osage Nation: Three-year, value not officially reported.
ACC
- Cal and Dialpad: Agreement length and value not officially reported.
Independent
- Notre Dame and SoFi: Six-year, $18-20 million dollar deal reportedly.
- Army and USAA: Multi-year agreement, value not officially reported.
- Air Force and USAA: Five-year for $10 million reportedly.
The Value Of The Investment
Known nationwide as a brand that innovates and makes headlines with their uniforms, it feels as if a jersey partner sponsorship with the Ducks has it's own unique value. Perhaps, Oregon is lagging on the trend because of the added value their uniform prestige brings to a patch partner.
Either way, as deals continue mounting across the country, don't be surprised if the Ducks also pen a patch deal sooner or later.
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A born and raised Oregonian, Ally Osborne has a passion for sporting events across her home state. She began writing for Oregon Ducks on SI in 2021. Currently a morning talk show host and sports reporter for KOIN 6 and Portland's CW in Portland, Oregon, Ally is engrained in her community. Finding and sharing stories that highlight the unique culture and connectivity sports creates is a part of her DNA. She frequently contributes sports content to KOIN's broadcast and streaming platforms while hosting talk show "Everyday Northwest" and video podcast "Tower Talk Live" every weekday. With Portland being her third-worked television market (second in Oregon), Osborne brings hard-news and feature-reporting experience to compliment her expertise for sports storytelling. Her journalistic endeavors and art creations (many of which are inspired by the Oregon Ducks) can be found on her social media pages. Ally graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace.