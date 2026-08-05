Potential Partners for Oregon Ducks Jersey Patch Sponsor

As NIL deals continue to run wild around college football, a recent partnership teams from every Power Four conference and beyond are jumping on is the jersey patch sponsorship.

Though many Oregon Ducks fans assert on social media that their team is well-covered by their long term relationship with sportswear giant Nike and will not partake in a jersey patch deal, the mounting number of Big Ten teams revealing their own deals makes the chances of a Duck jersey patch agreement feel imminent.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass during the fourth quarter the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Potential Partners For The Ducks

When it comes to a partnership for the Ducks, there's several factors to consider. Given the strength of the Ducks brand, there are many options when it comes to a jersey sponsor.

However, because of the Ducks' deep roots in the Oregon community, there might also be a locally-based company (like a Culver's with Wisconsin) that steps into the role.

Potential companies to partner with Oregon include the following:

- Nike

- Pepsi (A long-term partner with Oregon Athletics.)

- Papé Machinery Construction (Locally-based company with a history of sponsoring Oregon Athletics.)

- Tillamook (Locally-based company with a national brand.)

- Flight Club (A brand that's partnered with Oregon several times on ventures.)

- Any of the Oregon Athletics Charter Partners founded in 2024 with Bigfoot Beverages, Bi-Mart, Carl’s Jr., Country Financial, McDonald’s, Oregon Community Credit Union (OCCU) and Toyota.

Oct 25, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Alex Harkey (71) celebrates after a touchdown during the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Current Power Four Jersey Patch Deals

During Big Ten Media Days in Chicago, Illinois, several programs in Oregon's conference announced jersey patch deals of their own. Below is a full rundown of the Power Four Conference teams (and a few unaffiliated teams) with their own recent deals.

Big Ten

- Ohio State and JPMorganChase: Reportedly $17 million a year

- Illinois and Busey Bank: Five-year, $30 million in total reportedly

- Michigan State and MSU Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU): Reportedly $40 million

- Wisconsin and Culver’s: Value yet to be reported.



SEC

- Arkansas and Tyson Foods: Multi-year agreement, value not officially reported.

- LSU and Woodside Energy: Multi-year agreement, value not officially reported.

- Vanderbilt and SRM Concrete: Value yet to be reported.



Big 12

- Conference-wide and Monster Energy: $20 million per year for a logo on all teams' uniforms

- BYU and Entrata: Multi-year agreement, value not officially reported.

- Kansas and Ripple / XRP: Five-year, value not officially reported.

- Oklahoma State and Osage Nation: Three-year, value not officially reported.



ACC

- Cal and Dialpad: Agreement length and value not officially reported.



Independent

- Notre Dame and SoFi: Six-year, $18-20 million dollar deal reportedly.

- Army and USAA: Multi-year agreement, value not officially reported.

- Air Force and USAA: Five-year for $10 million reportedly.



Sep 27, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) warms up before a game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Value Of The Investment

Known nationwide as a brand that innovates and makes headlines with their uniforms, it feels as if a jersey partner sponsorship with the Ducks has it's own unique value. Perhaps, Oregon is lagging on the trend because of the added value their uniform prestige brings to a patch partner.

Either way, as deals continue mounting across the country, don't be surprised if the Ducks also pen a patch deal sooner or later.

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