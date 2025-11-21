What Dan Lanning Said on Pat McAfee Show Before Oregon Ducks vs. USC Trojans
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning made an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" on ESPN on Friday morning ahead of Saturday's home game against the USC Trojans in Eugene.
With fog rolling in the background at Autzen Stadium, Lanning shared a few laughs with the crew while also sharing his thoughts on what's happened this season and what's ahead.
No, Lanning didn't take off his shirt this time around with McAfee, but he delivered some notable quotes about his team and the upcoming matchup with USC.
Dan Lanning on Taking His Shirt Off
Lanning and McAfee both took their shirts off on ESPN's College GameDay in Eugene before the Ducks hosted the Indiana Hoosiers on Oct. 11. The Ducks ended up losing that game to Indiana, 34-24, so Lanning said he won't be taking his shirt off this time around.
"I don't know a lot about that moment right there. I mean, it didn't work. So tomorrow. I'm not going to be taking my shirt off," Lanning said. "The crowd was great. But I do have a little superstition. It's like, Okay, tried that. Didn't work."
On Recent Oregon Injuries
The Ducks have dealt with a new injuries recently, most notably with wide receiver Dakorien Moore, but Oregon is likely to be at full health headed into what hopes to be another trip to the College Football Playoff.
Lanning didn't mention any players specifically, but said that most of the team's injuries have been non-contact.
"What's weird about some of the injuries we've had, a lot of them have been non-contact," Lanning said. "So, you know, that's it. Is what it is that's the sport of football. But strength in numbers has shown up for us, and we always say, next man up got to be ready to roll. We've had some guys do a great job stepping up."
On His Name Being Included in Job Openings: "It Shouldn't"
"Your name also, we would like to say, isn't even really getting brought up (in NFL circles)," McAfee said.
"It shouldn't," Lanning quickly responded.
"I think that's sick," McAfee said. "We actually pointed that out, I think that is not being talked about at all. Your name is not being mentioned for any of these jobs because about how you said that the grass is green here."
Dan Lanning's Message to Bo Nix
Former Oregon star and current Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix made a surprise apperance on the show as Lanning was ending his segment.
This gave Lanning a chance to share a quick exchange with his former quarterback before hopping off the set.
"Love you buddy. Appreciate you, man. Keep balling," Lanning told Nix.
On Oregon's Rushing Attack
"We want to be a team that can beat you multiple ways, right?" Lanning said. "We want to be a team that can beat you on the ground and beat you in the air. We have a lot of different strengths. . . . We want to be that team, and we can beat you with running we can beat you with the air attack."
"Ultimately, I think you have to fit the skill set of your players. I don't think anybody in the nation right now uses more running backs than we do tight ends than we do personnel groups. So we have a lot of variety, and I think that makes us really hard to defend."
On Being a Motivator for His Players
Lanning has delivered some viral moments over the past few seasons of motivational speeches toward his players.
He was asked about this but said it's eventually up to the players to create their own motivation.
"I think our players are the separator for me, when they go out there and what they do on the field," Lanning said. "Yeah, I want to light the fire. Spark it a little bit. But, you know, that wears off. You got to go out and execute, and our guys have done an unbelievable job of executing. Certainly, we have a message this week, and it's gonna be fun to see it all play out."
On Rivalry With USC Trojans
"We got unbelievable fans. They're going to bring on the juice," Lanning said. "And it was kind of neat as the Pac-12 broke up, the fact that a lot of us moved into the Big Ten, it's really kept a lot of those things alive. A lot of things that exist about West Coast teams getting the opportunity to compete against each other in this great conference, and this is certainly one of those games, right? Getting to play against USC. But our fans will bring it. I'm not worried about that. They got juice."
On USC's Offense
"They do an unbelievable job on offense. They're really balanced when it comes to being able to run the ball and throw the ball. You get to see him play a gritty game against Iowa last week where they bang heads a little bit, and then obviously, (USC wide receiver Makai) Lemon came out in the second half and was dominant. So they got great wideouts. They do a good job changing the picture on defense. So it's a good it's a great challenge for us."