Ducks Digest

What Dan Lanning Said on Pat McAfee Show Before Oregon Ducks vs. USC Trojans

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning made an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show ahead of the rivalry matchup against the USC Trojans. This included some brief comments on injuries and a quick exchange with Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix.

Zach Dimmitt

Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning during the game against Oklahoma State.
Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning during the game against Oklahoma State. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning made an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" on ESPN on Friday morning ahead of Saturday's home game against the USC Trojans in Eugene.

With fog rolling in the background at Autzen Stadium, Lanning shared a few laughs with the crew while also sharing his thoughts on what's happened this season and what's ahead.

No, Lanning didn't take off his shirt this time around with McAfee, but he delivered some notable quotes about his team and the upcoming matchup with USC.

Dan Lanning on Taking His Shirt Off

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, and host Pat McAfee strip off their shirts to rally the crowd during ESPN’s “College GameDay” on the campus of the University of Oregon on Oct. 11, 2025, in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lanning and McAfee both took their shirts off on ESPN's College GameDay in Eugene before the Ducks hosted the Indiana Hoosiers on Oct. 11. The Ducks ended up losing that game to Indiana, 34-24, so Lanning said he won't be taking his shirt off this time around.

"I don't know a lot about that moment right there. I mean, it didn't work. So tomorrow. I'm not going to be taking my shirt off," Lanning said. "The crowd was great. But I do have a little superstition. It's like, Okay, tried that. Didn't work."

On Recent Oregon Injuries

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore
Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore watches teammates warm up before a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Ducks have dealt with a new injuries recently, most notably with wide receiver Dakorien Moore, but Oregon is likely to be at full health headed into what hopes to be another trip to the College Football Playoff.

Lanning didn't mention any players specifically, but said that most of the team's injuries have been non-contact.

"What's weird about some of the injuries we've had, a lot of them have been non-contact," Lanning said. "So, you know, that's it. Is what it is that's the sport of football. But strength in numbers has shown up for us, and we always say, next man up got to be ready to roll. We've had some guys do a great job stepping up."

On His Name Being Included in Job Openings: "It Shouldn't"

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning
Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning enters Kinnick Stadium before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes. / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

"Your name also, we would like to say, isn't even really getting brought up (in NFL circles)," McAfee said.

"It shouldn't," Lanning quickly responded.

"I think that's sick," McAfee said. "We actually pointed that out, I think that is not being talked about at all. Your name is not being mentioned for any of these jobs because about how you said that the grass is green here."

Dan Lanning's Message to Bo Nix

Bo Nix and Dan Lanning
Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix celebrates with head coach Dan Lanning after defeating the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Former Oregon star and current Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix made a surprise apperance on the show as Lanning was ending his segment.

This gave Lanning a chance to share a quick exchange with his former quarterback before hopping off the set.

"Love you buddy. Appreciate you, man. Keep balling," Lanning told Nix.

On Oregon's Rushing Attack

Oregon running back Jordon Davison
Oregon running back Jordon Davison walks the field before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Nov. 14, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"We want to be a team that can beat you multiple ways, right?" Lanning said. "We want to be a team that can beat you on the ground and beat you in the air. We have a lot of different strengths. . . . We want to be that team, and we can beat you with running we can beat you with the air attack."

"Ultimately, I think you have to fit the skill set of your players. I don't think anybody in the nation right now uses more running backs than we do tight ends than we do personnel groups. So we have a lot of variety, and I think that makes us really hard to defend."

MORE: The Betting Line Keeps Moving For Oregon vs. USC

MORE: Oregon’s Bear Alexander Gains NFL Buzz Before Pivotal USC Game

MORE: Weather Forecast May Give Oregon Ducks the Edge Over USC 

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

On Being a Motivator for His Players

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, right, embraces Oregon wide receiver Justius Lowe before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the Indiana Hoosiers Oct. 11, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lanning has delivered some viral moments over the past few seasons of motivational speeches toward his players.

He was asked about this but said it's eventually up to the players to create their own motivation.

"I think our players are the separator for me, when they go out there and what they do on the field," Lanning said. "Yeah, I want to light the fire. Spark it a little bit. But, you know, that wears off. You got to go out and execute, and our guys have done an unbelievable job of executing. Certainly, we have a message this week, and it's gonna be fun to see it all play out."

On Rivalry With USC Trojans

Oregon Ducks USC Trojans
Oregon Ducks defensive back Jahlil Florence blocks a pass intended for USC Trojans wide receiver Brenden Rice during the first half of the game on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Abigail Dollins / USA TODAY NETWORK

"We got unbelievable fans. They're going to bring on the juice," Lanning said. "And it was kind of neat as the Pac-12 broke up, the fact that a lot of us moved into the Big Ten, it's really kept a lot of those things alive. A lot of things that exist about West Coast teams getting the opportunity to compete against each other in this great conference, and this is certainly one of those games, right? Getting to play against USC. But our fans will bring it. I'm not worried about that. They got juice."

On USC's Offense

USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley
Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

"They do an unbelievable job on offense. They're really balanced when it comes to being able to run the ball and throw the ball. You get to see him play a gritty game against Iowa last week where they bang heads a little bit, and then obviously, (USC wide receiver Makai) Lemon came out in the second half and was dominant. So they got great wideouts. They do a good job changing the picture on defense. So it's a good it's a great challenge for us."

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Zach Dimmitt is a beat reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. He also is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for NFL on SI sites like the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7

Home/Football