Photo Gallery: Oregon Ducks in Action at Pro Day

11 players were present for Oregon's annual Pro Day, headlined by offensive lineman Penei Sewell.

Penei Sewell, Jevon Holland, Deommodore Lenoir, Thomas Graham, Dallas Warmack, Hunter Kampmoyer, Brady Breeze, Nick Pickett, Jordon Scott, and Austin Faoliu were in Eugene this weekend for Oregon's Pro Day.

All photos are from Eric Evans and the Oregon Athletic Department.

The 2021 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 29.

