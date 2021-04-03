WATCH: Offensive Line Coach Alex Mirabal Talks Spring Football

The Ducks return the entire offensive line and add perhaps the most talented freshmen the Pac-12.

Spring football is in full swing and the updates continued Saturday with Offensive Line Coach Alex Mirabal, who's entering his fourth year on the Oregon coaching staff.

The Oregon Ducks return the entire starting offensive line from a season ago, after breaking in an entirely new unit following the 2019 season. George Moore, TJ Bass, Alex Forsyth, Ryan Walk, and Steven Jones all return with a full, albeit, shortened season under their belts.

The team also welcomed an elite group of freshmen from the program's historic 2021 recruiting class, all of which is on already on campus and practicing. Mirabal provided an update on where those players are playing in Joe Moorhead's offense.

Kingsley Suamataia (5-star): Left tackle, second on depth chart behind senior George Moore

Bram Walden (4-star): Right Tackle

Jackson Light (4-star): Center

Jonah Miller (3-star): Left Tackle

Mirabal also noted that he believes the pandemic affected his group particularly due to the hands-on nature that comes with the position. The format of individual position drills and teaching technique changed greatly during the height of the pandemic and the coach added "It's nice to have more of a traditional offseason."

More updates can be found in the video above.

