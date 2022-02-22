PODCAST: 2022 Oregon Signee Dave Iuli Joins the Show

PODCAST: Oregon Signee Dave Iuli Joins the Show
A conversation with Oregon's 2022 offensive line signee from Puyallup, Wash.
Watch this episode of the podcast on YouTube
Listen to this episode of the podcast on Spotify
Listen to this episode of the podcast on Apple Podcasts
