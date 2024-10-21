Big Ten Power Rankings: Oregon Ducks on Top, Indiana Jumps Ohio State and Penn State?
The Oregon Ducks beat down the Purdue Boilermakers over the weekend, winning 35-0 and improving their record to 7-0. The Ducks remain at No. 1 in the Big Ten Power rankings, but there was lots of movement below them.
1. Oregon Ducks: 7-0 (Last Week: 1)
The Ducks continued their undefeated season with a 35-0 win over the Purdue Boilermakers. Oregon is now 7-0 and ranked No. 1 in the country. No question who the best in the Big Ten is.
Next Game: 10/26 vs. No. 20 Illinois
2. Indiana Hoosiers: 7-0 (Last Week: 4)
Indiana jumps Penn State and Ohio State after their dominant 56-7 win over Nebraska. The Buckeyes and Nittany Lions both had bye weeks so let’s reward the Hoosiers for a big win to keep the undefeated season alive. Who knows how long this magical season will go for the Hoosiers, but they are 7-0 on the season. They host ESPN’s College Gameday for the first time on Saturday vs. Washington.
Next Game: 10/26 vs. Washington
3. Ohio State Buckeyes: 5-1 (Last Week: 2)
Ohio State is coming off a bye week. They can remind everyone how good they are this week against Nebraska.
Next Game: 10/26 vs. Nebraska
4. Penn State Nittany Lions: 6-0 (Last Week: 3)
Penn State is coming off a bye week as well. They drop in part due to Indiana’s performance but also because that USC win does not look impressive at all.
Next Game: 10/26 at Wisconsin
5. Illinois Fighting Illini: 6-1(Last Week: 5)
Illinois remains at No. 5 after their 21-7 win over Michigan. The game was not even that close. The Illini controlled the game and suffocated the Wolverines offense. They have a massive test next week in Eugene.
Next Game: 10/26 at Oregon
6. Wisconsin Badgers: 5-2 (Last Week: 7)
Wisconsin has flipped a switch after its Week 5 loss at USC. The Badgers have beaten up Purdue, Rutgers, and Northwestern the last three weeks. On their three-game winning streak, Wisconsin has outscored its opponents 117-16. Wow. They have a “prove it” game at home vs. Penn State next up.
Next Game: 10/26 vs. No. 3 Penn State
7. Nebraska Cornhuskers: 5-2 (Last Week: 6)
Nebraska had their most pathetic performance of the year in a loss to the Indiana Hoosiers. The good news for the Huskers is they are still 5-2, and there are a lot of mediocre Big Ten teams. The bad news, they play at Ohio State in their next contest. Plus, the Buckeyes are coming off a bye week following their loss at Oregon. Recipe for disaster for Nebraska.
Next Game: 10/26 at No. 4 Ohio State
8. Michigan Wolverines: 4-3 (Last Week: 8)
Michigan deserves to be way farther down in the Big Ten power rankings after that abysmal offensive showing at Illinois. Luckily for them, nobody else in the Big Ten below them wants to be a good football team. Somehow, Michigan is still the eighth best team in the Big Ten.
Next Game: 10/26 vs. Michigan State
9. Michigan State Spartans: 4-3 (Last Week: NR)
Michigan State gets back in the top ten after their 32-20 win over Iowa. Michigan State can overtake their in-state rivals, Michigan next week when they face off in the Big House.
Next Game: 10/26 at Michigan
10. Minnesota: 4-3 (Last Week: NR)
The seesaw battle for the No. 10 spot between Iowa and Minnesota continues. These teams love alternating wins and losses. The Gophers didn’t play last week but their back-to-back wins give them the edge over everyone else.
Next Game: 10/26 vs. Maryland
Dropped from Rankings: USC, Iowa
MORE: Emotional Sabrina Ionescu, Nyara Sabally Celebrate WNBA Title With New York Liberty
MORE: Marcus Mariota Scores Two Touchdowns In Washington Win: Jayden Daniels' Rib Injury
MORE: Oregon Ducks Offensive Line Commit Demetri Manning: 'I Am Not' Flipping
MORE: Las Vegas Raiders' Jackson Powers-Johnson Cashes Oregon Ducks Bet vs. Ohio State Alum
MORE: Was Oregon Ducks Receiver Traeshon Holden Suspended vs. Purdue Boilermakers?
MORE: What Did College GameDay Say About Oregon Ducks' Win Over Purdue?
MORE: What Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Said After Beating Purdue: 'We Need To Tackle Better'
MORE: Oregon Ducks Injury Update: Terrance Ferguson Appendix Removed, Timeline For Return?