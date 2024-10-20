Oregon Ducks Betting Odds: Favorite to Win Big Ten Championship Game over Ohio State
EUGENE- The No. 1 Oregon Ducks entered the 2024 college football season with high expectations. Oregon began the season as a favorite to win the Big Ten Conference and the national championship, and so far, the Ducks are living up to those expectations.
The Oregon Ducks are favorites to win the Big Ten championship in their first year in the conference. According to oddsmakers at DraftKings, Oregon has +135 odds to win the conference title, followed by Ohio State at +145 and Penn State at +350.
The Ohio State Buckeyes were favored to win the Big Ten title ahead of Oregon to start the season. However, in a historic game at Autzen Stadium, the Ducks defeated the then-No. 2 Buckeyes, improving their chances of appearing in the Big Ten title game
Indiana is the third undefeated team in the conference, but their odds to win the Big Ten are +1400 according to DraftKings.
On Friday, Oregon extended their winning streak to 7-0 with a blowout victory over the Purdue Boilermakers, leaving West Lafayette with a 35-0 win.
After Saturday, The Ducks now sit at No. 1 in the nation followed by Georgia (No. 2) Penn State (No.3) and Ohio State (No. 4) The previously ranked No. 1 Texas Longhorns dropped to No. 5 following a 30-15 loss over the then ranked No. 5 Georgia squad.
This marks the third time in Oregon program history that the Ducks have acquired a No. 1 ranking. The last time the Ducks were No. 1 was Nov. 12, 2012.
Ohio State is 5-1 on the season, with its lone loss coming against Oregon, marking only the ninth loss in Ohio State head coach Ryan Day’s tenure, which began in 2019. The Buckeyes may have a chance at redemption in the Big Ten Conference title game if they dominate the rest of conference play.
On the other hand, Oregon appears to be a strong contender to compete in the Big Ten title game, as the program could potentially start the regular season with a perfect record.
Oregon arguably has the easiest remaining schedule of all college football playoff contenders. They will face No. 22 Illinois on Saturday, followed by matchups against Michigan, Maryland, Wisconsin, and Washington.
It’s often said that it’s hard to beat the same team twice, and for good reason. If the Buckeyes and Ducks meet again in the Big Ten Championship, Day and his team will be more familiar with Oregon’s schemes on both sides of the ball. However, it’s important to note that the Ducks managed to beat the Buckeyes without one of their key players.
One of Oregon’s best defensive players, Jordan Burch, did not suit up for the Ducks’ game against the Buckeyes due to an injury. Burch, who leads the team with five sacks, injured his knee in practice before the game and missed both the Buckeyes and the recent Purdue matchups.
"Yeah, again, we’ll continue to evaluate it for him," Oregon head coach Dan Lanning said. "We want to do what's best for him. I do anticipate us being able to use Jordan again, but I don’t know if that will be this week. I don’t know that it won’t be. We’ll just keep evaluating and see what it looks like."
If Burch is available for the Big Ten Championship game, it would provide a massive boost to Oregon’s defense, allowing them to put even more pressure on opposing offenses and raising their odds of bringing home their first conference championship in their new conference.
Although many expect the Ducks to face the Buckeyes again in the conference championship, Penn State is giving the Buckeyes a run for their money.
Penn State will face Ohio State in a game that will provide more insight into who will make an appearance in the Big Ten Championship game. According to ESPN Analytics, the Buckeyes are favored with a 68.8% chance of winning, but it’s still early, and these odds are subject to change. After losing to Oregon, the Buckeyes face a must-win game against the Nittany Lions if they want to make the conference title game.
The Ducks are in a strong position to win the Big Ten title and possibly make a serious run at the national championship. Oregon’s win over Ohio State showed they can compete with the best, and with key players like Burch potentially coming back, Oregon’s defense could get even stronger. While the Buckeyes and Penn State are still in the mix, the Ducks have proven they belong at the top. Whether it’s a rematch with Ohio State or another contender in the Big Ten Championship, Oregon has shown they know how to win when it counts.
Even if the Ducks fall short in the conference title game, their spot in the College Football Playoff seems all but certain. Oregon is making a name for themselves in their new conference, and this season, they’re not just chasing a Big Ten title—they’re chasing greatness.
