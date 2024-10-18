Oregon Ducks' Evan Stewart, Derrick Harmon See Massive NIL Increase After Beating Ohio State
It was a big weekend for the Oregon Ducks after defeating then-No. 2 Ohio State 32-31 on Saturday, Oct. 12. Not only did the Ducks get a big win on the field, but a few Oregon players saw big wins in terms of name, image, likeness (NIL.)
Oregon defensive lineman Derrick Harmon had a huge game for the Ducks in their win over the Buckeyes. Harmon had three tackles and a forced fumble as he played a huge role in causing havoc for the Buckeyes' run game.
Pete Nakos of On3 reported that Harmon was one of the biggest risers in NIL valuation over the week 7 slate. Thanks to his big performance, Harmon's valuation rose by $275,000 which was tied for first along with Texas' Cameron Williams.
Harmon now sits with a NIL valuation of $576,000, which good enough for fifth on the team. Since transferring over for Michigan State, Harmon has been big addition for Oregon up front. As a interior defensive lineman, Harmon is tied for fifth on the team with 22 tackles. He also owns three sacks which is good for third on the squad.
Also a big riser over this past weekend, was Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart. Nakos reported that Stewart's NIL valuation rose by $118,000. On3 puts Stewart's valuation at $1.1 million. Stewart is in the top-20 in the country in NIL valuation according to On3. He was highly-sought after when he hit the transfer portal after spending time at Texas A&M.
Stewart owns some of the most unique NIL deals. According to On3, Stewart has signed deals with Coach and EA Sports. Stewart is also Tik Tok famous with 2.1 million followers. In an exclusive interview on Oregon Ducks on SI's 'The Big Mark Show' - Stewart revealed how he got on TikTok - his friend asked him to join a video before a football game- that then went viral.
"After the game, the cheerleaders from the other team are like, 'you're Evan Stewart!'" Stewart told Marcus Harper II. "We all sitting here like, what are they talking about? They said, 'You are TikTok famous!'... We get on the bus and driving back to the school. And I checked the TikTok. The TikTok had like 300,000 views. And we posted it right before the game. So it's only been posted like two hours."
Some of the people that Stewart has collaborated on TikTok with include: NFL star Jalen Ramsey, singer Addison Rae, singer Drake and singer Chris Brown.
Stewart had one of his best games yet as a Duck vs. the Buckeyes. He caught seven receptions for 149 yards and a touchdown as he paced the Oregon receiving core against one of the best secondaries in the country in Ohio State.
With an NIL valuation of $1.6 million, Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel leads the way for the team. Gabriel has key NIL deals with companies like Beats by Dre and Celsius.
MORE: Oregon Ducks 'Great Chance' To Land 5-Star Recruit Jahkeem Stewart Over LSU, USC, Ohio State?
MORE: Oregon Ducks vs. Purdue Injury Update: Jordan Burch, Matthew Bedford, Gary Bryant Jr.
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning: Internal Discipline For Traeshon Holden's Ejection?
MORE: Purdue Boilermakers Reveal Starting Quarterback vs. Oregon Ducks
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Emotional Video of Nike Founder Phil Knight After Ohio State Win
MORE: Kirk Herbstreit Ranks Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning After Beating Ohio State
MORE: Oregon Ducks Recruiting Chance To Flip Five-Star Kansas State Commit Linkon Cure?