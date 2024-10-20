Las Vegas Raiders' Jackson Powers-Johnson Cashes Oregon Ducks Bet With Ohio State Alum Teammate
Las Vegas Raiders rookie center Jackson Powers-Johnson is a proud former Oregon Duck and he's exhibiting his joy in the NFL this week.
After Oregon beat then-No. 2 Ohio State in Autzen Stadium last Saturday, Powers-Johnson had a little fun with Raiders teammate, offensive tackle Thayer Munford Jr.
"JPJ” said Munford, who went to Ohio State from 2017-2021, will have to wear Powers-Johnson’s jersey in the Raiders locker room after his Ducks pulled off the upset.
“He (Munford) is going to be wearing a nice little Jackson Powers-Johnson NIL Oregon Ducks jersey," Powers-Johnson told Las Vegas Raiders on SI. "He’s going to be looking great. I’ve got the full Oregon Duck fit ready for him.”
Oregon's win over Ohio State was the highest-ranked win ever in Autzen Stadium and matched the highest-ranked win in program history.
“The Ducks, they are rolling. I am so proud of them,” Powers-Johnson continued.
Powers-Johnson is one of the most beloved Ducks after anchoring the best offensive line in college football for two-straight seasons, protecting former quarterback Bo Nix, while bringing enegy and tenacity to the locker room.
The highest-drafted center in Oregon football history, Powers-Johnson was drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders with the No. 44 pick and is off to a hot start in the NFL. The Raiders are 2-4 but have a chance to get back in the winning column this Sunday against the 1-4 Los Angeles Rams.
“It is a longer season, it’s going to be tougher on your body," Powers-Johnson told Hondo Carpenter on biggest adjustments he's made in the NFL. "But how they manage it in the pros, not using pads every day, taking care of your body and really giving you the resources to help your body, that helps you out quite a bit. That has definitely been a big transition. I think the biggest transitions has just been the knowledge you need to have and the level that everybody is playing at.”
Powers-Johnson is becoming a Raiders fan-favorite for his ever-present desire to improve.
“I am always going to put it on myself. That is how I’ve always been since I was a little kid," Powers-Johnson told Carpenter. " I’m just always going to point the finger and me before I point it at anybody else. I think that is how offensive lineman are. We will always take the heat, take the hits, for our guys.”
“I feel like I can get better," Powers-Johnson said. "There are a lot of things I can work on. I’m excited to be around the group of guys that I’m around.”
Jackson Powers-Johnson left a distinguished legacy at Oregon, setting milestones as the first Duck and Pac-12 player to win the Rimington Trophy, awarded to the nation’s best center. He allowed just one pressure and zero sacks in 471 pass-blocking opportunities.
His accomplishments include being named a unanimous All-American, with first-team honors from the AFCA, Associated Press, FWAA, Sporting News, and Walter Camp.
