PODCAST: Previewing Oregon Football's Cornerbacks Ahead of Spring Football

The Ducks' cornerback room may be the youngest group on the roster.

The 2022 season will give Oregon's cornerbacks a prime chance to step in and contribute, especially with Mykael Wright and DJ James moving on. There will be plenty of new faces lining up in the secondary, with some returners sprinkled in as well.

Ducks Digest Publisher Max Torres and Graham Metzker break down the talent-laden group in the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast.

Watch this episode on YouTube

Listen to this episode on Spotify

Listen to this episode on Apple Podcasts

Apple Podcasts Link

