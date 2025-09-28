Potential Kickoff Times for Oregon vs. Indiana's Top-10 Matchup in Autzen Stadium
Both the No. 2 Oregon Ducks and the No. 8 Indiana Hoosiers have a bye in week 6, but the two Big Ten programs are on a collision course for a top-10 matchup in Autzen Stadium as Indiana is set to travel to Eugene, Oregon, on Oct. 11.
The kickoff time has not been announced, but the most likely options are 12:30 p.m. PT on CBS and 4:30 p.m. PT on NBC. Will the Ducks and Indiana kickoff in prime time, or will it be an afternoon kickoff for the top-10 matchup?
Big Ten Kickoff Times
The most anticipated games week 7's Big Ten slate are the following:
- No. 1 Ohio State at No. 22 Illinois
- No. 8 Indiana at No. 2 Oregon
- No. 20 Michigan at USC
FOX typically airs the top Big Ten game every week on Big Noon Kickoff, but arguably the two most exciting Big Ten games are kicking off on the West Coast. As a result, Big Noon Kickoff is most likely going to be at Ohio State vs. Illinois to avoid starting an Oregon or USC game at 9 a.m. local time.
That leaves the 4:30 p.m. PT on NBC and the 12:30 p.m. PT on CBS slots open for the two West Coast games. The exact selection process behind TV networks picking games is not made available to the public, so fans will have to wait and see.
The Big Ten will announce kickoff times and the corresponding networks on Monday at 10 a.m. PT unless the games are selected for a "six-day hold." In that case, the game time won't be released until Sunday, Oct 5.
When comparing the two, Indiana at Oregon is the more exciting matchup than Michigan at USC, so whichever network has the earlier pick will most likely be in Eugene for the Ducks' game.
While Ohio State continues to get the Big Noon treatment, CBS and NBC have a chance to air a high-profile contest between Oregon and Indiana, two teams competing not only for the Big Ten title but also College Football Playoff seeding.
Not only is Indiana vs. Oregon one of the best games in the Big Ten, it's one of the best games in the country in week 7.
ESPN College GameDay Potential Locations
ESPN's College GameDay was at the Penn State White Out for the Ducks' upset over the Nittany Lions, but the popular show has not made its way to Eugene in 2025. Might Oregon host College GameDay with Indiana coming into town?
When it comes to potential College GameDay locations for week 7, the stiffest competition for Indiana vs. Oregon is No. 5 Oklahoma at No. 9 Texas at 12:30 p.m PT. Not only would GameDay essentially lead right into the SEC matchup, the Red River Rivalry is always one of the more iconic college football games every season.
Sooners quarterback John Mateer underwent thumb surgery and will not be playing in the game, but that might not stop ESPN from drawing attention to the SEC game aired on its sister network ABC. Texas has a chance to prove itself against a top team in Oklahoma, and all eyes will be on Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning to see how he fares against the Sooners coach Brent Venables and the Oklahoma defense.
On the other hand, the Oregon vs. Indiana features two Heisman Trophy candidates in Ducks quarterback Dante Moore and Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza.
GameDay announced that the popular show will be at No. 10 Alabama as the Crimson Tide host No. 16 Vanderbilt on Saturday, Oct. 4.
Will ESPN double-dip on the SEC, or take advantage of the opportunity to make it out West in week 7?