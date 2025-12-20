Oregon Fans Will Love What College Football Analyst Said About the Ducks' Playoff Hopes
In this story:
The No. 5 Oregon Ducks will kick off their College Football Playoff run on Saturday against the James Madison Dukes. As the Ducks look to earn the program’s first national title, College football insider Jordan Rodgers made a bold statement on the Oregon Ducks’ national championship chances on ESPN’s "First Take."
While the Ducks could face both the No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders and the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers, Oregon's CFP path has led some to picking Ducks coach Dan Lanning as a championship contender.
“I think it’s Oregon. I think partly because of the path. Obviously, they start out with JMU. Their quarterfinal game would be Texas Tech, and I think of the teams that are sitting there waiting with a bye, you’d want to play Texas Tech,” Rodgers said.
“They’re elite on defense, they’re elite running the football … and Dante Moore probably is maybe the most talented guy in the entire College Football Playoff at quarterback with the best upside. So if he puts it together, this team, I think, is devoid of weakness more than any other team, and the path looks good as well,” Rodgers continued.
Oregon’s Potential Playoff Path
The Ducks' first playoff match against the Dukes is favorable for Oregon. The matchup will be held at Autzen Stadium, giving the Ducks’ homefield advantage. Oregon is also favored in the matchup, as JMU is the lowest-seeded team in the playoff.
If Oregon defeats James Madison, it will begin Oregon’s tough travel schedule, as the quarterfinals will be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, at 9 a.m. PT. They would play the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Lose Receiver To Transfer Portal Amid Injury Updates
MORE: Oregon Ducks Uniforms Flex The Power Of A National Brand In Playoff Spotlight
MORE: Oregon Ducks Intriguing Injury Report vs. James Madison
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
Texas Tech is 12-1 and has a bye in the first round. The Red Raiders should not be counted out, as they are Big 12 champions and the No. 4 team, but they have one loss this year, which was against the Arizona State Sun Devils in October.
The challenge will come in the semifinals; if Oregon makes it, the Ducks could end up playing the Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana beat Oregon earlier in the season at Autzen Stadium, and playing at a neutral field will be a challenge for the Ducks.
The championship will be held on Jan. 19 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Dante Moore’s Success Will Lead To Playoff Push
In addition to the playoff path, Rodgers also highlighted Oregon quarterback Dante Moore. Moore has been one of the top quarterbacks in college football, and he could be the key factor in Oregon’s playoff run.
If Moore can stay composed and play as he has all season, the Ducks’ offense will be tough to stop. The Oregon quarterback has passed for 2,733 yards, 24 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He has a 72.5 completion percentage and has been sacked just 12 times.
His completion percentage ranks No. 2 in the nation, and Moore has gone five games with at least three touchdown receptions.
In addition to Moore’s talent, Oregon’s offensive line has played a substantial role in the team’s success. The offensive line has given Moore time to find his receiver, but has also created big holes for the run game.
Oregon has a well-balanced team, and if they play to their potential, the Ducks are set up for a successful playoff run.
The Oregon Ducks and James Madison Dukes kick off the first round of the playoff on Saturday, Dec. 20, at 4:30 p.m. PT.
RECOMMENDED ARTICLES
Angela Miele is a beat reporter covering the USC Trojans, Colorado Buffaloes, and Oregon Ducks for On SI. She earned her master’s degree in Communication and Media at Rutgers University and holds a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media from Rowan University. With experience covering several sports, she is focused on building a career in sports journalism, combining her passion for sports and writing.Follow Angelamiele811