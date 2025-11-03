Predicting Oregon Ducks' Rank In College Football Playoff Rankings
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks come out of their final bye week with a 7-1 record entering a crucial road matchup against the Iowa Hawkeyes. Heading into the final four games of the season, the Ducks are aiming to strengthen their chances of making the College Football Playoff for the second consecutive season.
Where Will Oregon Rank In First College Football Playoff Rankings?
The CFP committee is set to release its first rankings of the season on Tuesday night. With the Ducks among the top teams in college football, where will they rank in the first CFP rankings? The Ducks have a strong resume. Oregon's lone loss of the season came on Oct. 11 to the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers, losing 30-20 at Autzen Stadium.
The Hoosiers are expected to be one of the top two teams in the first CFP rankings, with No. 1 Ohio State remaining at the top spot. Three of the top teams in the SEC are expected to follow in the Buckeyes and Hoosiers in the rankings, including No. 3 Texas A&M, No. 4 Alabama, and No. 5 Georgia.
The Ducks may follow at No. 6 in the first CFP rankings just like they are in the week 11 AP poll, but other teams could be No. 6 as well. Teams that could make an argument to be at No. 6 instead of Oregon include No. 7 Ole Miss, No. 8 BYU, and No. 9 Texas Tech.
The one thing that hurts the Ducks is that they haven't beaten a ranked opponent this season, while Ole Miss, BYU, and Texas Tech all have. The BYU Cougars and the Texas Tech Red Raiders have both beaten No. 17 Utah. Texas Tech's one loss, however, came against Arizona State, giving the Ducks an advantage over the Red Raiders for the No. 6 spot. BYU, however, is undefeated.
Ole Miss beat the No. 11 Oklahoma 34-26, while their one loss came against Georgia on the road, falling 43-35. With that being said, here's how the playoff picture will look on Tuesday night.
Projected College Football Playoff Field
- Ohio State
- Indiana
- Texas A&M
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Ole Miss
- Oregon
- BYU
- Texas Tech
- Oklahoma
- Virginia
- Memphis
The Rebels' one loss compared to Oregon's, plus a win over a ranked opponent, ultimately puts Ole Miss in the No. 6 spot over the Ducks. The big argument will be between Oklahoma and Notre Dame, both with two losses. The Fighting Irish not playing in a conference championship may keep them out of the picture.
Notre Dame and Oklahoma have two losses, both against ranked opponents. Oklahoma, however, has two ranked wins over No. 21 Michigan and No. 23 Tennessee, while the Fighting Irish only have one against No. 20 USC. Will the committee consider that in their first rankings on Monday night?
The way the playoff picture stands, the Ducks would be playing a first-round home game against the Sooners at Autzen Stadium. Playing either Notre Dame or Oklahoma will be an exciting first-round playoff matchup for college football fans.
How Oregon Makes the College Football Playoff
To earn a playoff spot, Oregon will have to go through a difficult four-game stretch starting with Iowa on Saturday. Oregon will have two remaining home games against Minnesota (Nov. 14) and No. 20 USC (Nov. 22). The Ducks will also have a tough road matchup against No. 24 Washington.
Win all four of those games, and the Ducks are comfortably in the playoff field with a possibly higher seed than No. 7. If the Ducks lose one of those games, then they could be left out depending on the teams below them finish the season.