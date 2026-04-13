Quarterback Recruiting Dominoes Falling for Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning are building towards the future with their recruiting efforts in their 2027 recruiting cycle. The Ducks have been in the mix for five-star quarterback Will Mencl, who is the No. 1 ranked recruit out of the state of Arizona in the 2027 class.

According to On3's Steve Wiltfong, Mencl is planning on visiting Eugene with Ducks coach Dan Lanning and offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer in April.

Oregon tight ends coach Drew Mehringer works with players during practice with the Ducks Wednesday, Aug. 14 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Ducks were also in the mix for five-star quarterback recruit Jake Nawrot, but Nawrot recently committed to the Kentucky Wildcats as former Ducks offensive coordinator Will Stein pried him away from Eugene. Losing out on Nawrot hurts in part because of his high school production.

Narwrot, who plays football at Hersey High School (Illinois), compiled a whopping 3,078 passing yards and a state-best 41 touchdown passes while only surrendering two interceptions.

However, if the Ducks were to receive the verbal commitment of Mencl, they would instantly catapult up in the 2027 recruiting rankings. As of now, the Ducks sit at No. 7 in the 2027 On3 rankings, with six four-star athletes and two three star recruits committed to the Ducks.

Oregon Ducks Quarterback Recruiting Future and History

Oregon tight ends coach Drew Mehringer works with players during practice with the Ducks Thursday, April 11, 2024, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Ducks do not yet have a quarterback commit in the 2027 class, and Oregon's quarterback from the 2026 class, Bryson Beaver, quickly transferred to Georgia after signing with the Ducks. As a result, the the pressure is on for Lanning and his staff to find a suitor to continue the long line of impressive Oregon quarterbacks.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks during the head coaches’ press conference ahead of the Peach Bowl at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia, on Jan. 8, 2026. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mencl, like Nawrot, had a very impressive junior season. Mencl logged an astonishing 3,815 yards and 33 touchdowns while surrendering only five interceptions while playing for Chandler High School. Lanning and the Oregon coaching staff will have another chance to make a good impression on the five-star recruit while he visits Eugene for the Ducks' spring practice.

The Ducks have plenty of depth at quarterback, and while Lanning and his staff are always preparing for the future, they would be just fine if Mencl decides to commit elsewhere. The most likely plan for the Ducks future at quarterback is for transfer quarterback Dylan Raiola to take over the reigns in 2027, with quarterback Akili Smith Jr. perhaps in line to take over in 2028.

The Ducks and Lanning are also awaiting the Oregon spring game, which is constantly the programs busiest weekend of the year for hosting recruits, building relationships, and showing off their top-tier facilities.

If Mencl is to commit to the Ducks, he would be joining an offense that will have some of the best playmakers in the country. Oregon Ducks incoming freshmen wide receiver Jalen Lott and incoming freshman tight end Kendre Harrison were highly regarded as among the best recruits at their position, and both will most likely still be in a Ducks uniform by the time Mencl is in college.