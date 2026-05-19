Three Oregon Recruits Who Could Be Elevated to Five-Star Status

The Oregon Ducks currently have the No. 10-ranked recruiting class for the 2027 cycle, with 10 four-star recruits and two three-star recruits committed to extending their playing career in Eugene with coach Dan Lanning.

With more than a year remaining until most of their 2027 recruits will be with the program, there is still time for some of them to become five-star recruits.

Oregon Ducks Quarterback Commit Could Be Bumped Up to Five-Star Status

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning and Michigan State Spartans head coach Jonathan Smith talk before the game as the Ducks host the Spartans Friday, Oct. 4, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ducks quarterback Will Mencl seems like the obvious candidate to increase his rating from a four-star recruit to a five-star recruit. Mencl had an incredible junior season at Chandler High School (Arizona). Mencl logged 33 touchdown passes and threw just five interceptions in 13 games.

Mencl threw for 3,815 yards and was also effective with his legs, as he rushed 118 times for 741 yards and 17 touchdowns. If Mencl continues his trajectory, he should be bumped up to a five-star by the time he steps foot in Eugene. Mencl is the No. 1 overall recruit out of Arizona and the No. 3 ranked quarterback in the country according to On3. He is rated as a five-star by Rivals, but still has room to elevate into consensus five-star status, with 247Sports, ESPN and the Rivals Industry Ranking all listing him as a four-star.

Oregon Ducks Edge Rusher With Opportunity to Become a Five-Star

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning questions the officials during the first half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Oregon edge rusher commit Rashad Streets most likely has a similar chance to Mencl to be ranked as a five-star recruit by the time he steps on campus. Streets is the No. 9 edge rusher in the country, and the No. 4 recruit out of North Carolina.

Oregon Ducks Safety Recruit Among Highest Rated Commits

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks off the field after a timeout as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon four-star safety recruit Semaj Stanford has a healthy chance to be ranked as a five-star in the fall. Stanford was heavily recruited before committing to the Ducks and received offers from Alabama, Arizona, and Arkansas. Stanford finished his 2025 season with 109 tackles, five interceptions, two forced fumbles and two blocked kicks. Stanford was effective on both sides of the ball, as he added 743 yards of offense and 11 touchdowns. Stanford helped Broken Arrow High School finish 9-3 and reach the Oklahoma 6A-I state semifinals.

Stanford is an elite track runner during the football offseason, and logged a time of 10.71 in the 100-meter dash. Stanford also logged a 22.06 time in the 200-meter dash. Stanford is the No. 4 recruit out of Oklahoma, and the No. 3 overall safety in the country according to On3.

While a few of the Oregon four-star recruits have the chance to get bumped up to a five-star by the time they step foot in Eugene, the Ducks still have work to do in the recruiting department. Oregon sits at No. 10 in the On3 recruiting rankings, and sit behind two Big Ten programs in USC, who sit at No. 4, and Ohio State, who sit at No. 7. The Ducks are the only program in the top-10 of the 2027 recruiting rankings without a five-star commit.

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