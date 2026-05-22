Blue-Chip Commits Drive Oregon Ducks Recruiting Buzz

The Oregon Ducks are right up there with the major faces of college football when it comes to recruiting the big high school names across the country.

Coach Dan Lanning may not be welcoming any clear five-star recruits in the Class of 2027 at this time, but they're bringing in a loaded group of 10 four-star recruits and two three-star recruits.

Oregon football coach Dan Lanning introduces the song “Shout” during the Ducks' game against Oregon State at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, April 22, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Blue-Chip Recruits Across the NCAA

According to Rivals, the Ducks have the tied for third-most blue-chip commits in the 2027 recruiting class and tied for the most in the Big Ten Conference at 12 total currently:

Texas A&M Aggies: 13

Oklahoma Sooners: 13

Notre Dame Fighting Irish: 13

Florida Gators: 11

Ohio State Buckeyes: 10

Oregon Ducks: 10

Miami Hurricanes: 9

UCLA Bruins: 9

USC Trojans: 9

Michigan Wolverines: 8

Texas Tech Red Raiders: 8

The cherry on top of Oregon's future group in Autzen Stadium is four-star quarterback Will Mencl. The product of Chandler, Arizona, ranks as the No. 49 player in the nation, No. 3 quarterback in his respective 2027 class, and No. 1 recruit coming out of the state of Arizona, per Rivals300.

Starting in either 2029, 2030, or even 2031, it could be the 6-3, 205-pounder under center's team for the taking after redshirt junior quarterback Dante Moore in the 2026 season, Nebraska Cornhuskers transfer and junior Dylan Raiola following, and redshirt freshman Akili Smith Jr. waiting patiently for his opportunity after.

Chandler quarterback Will Mencl (7) throws a pass during spring football showcase at Chandler High School in Chandler on May 12, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks' 2027 Recruiting Class

Per Rivals, the Ducks' future 2027 class stands at No. 10 amongst college football's top programs and No. 3 in the Big Ten Conference behind the No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes and No. 4 USC Trojans.

Oregon will be cordially inviting 12 verbal commits to the Pacific Northwest powerhouse, headlined by Mencl:

Four-star quarterback Will Mencl (Chandler, Arizona)

Four-star defensive lineman Zane Rowe (Little Elm, Texas)

Four-star running back CaDarius McMiller (Tyler, Texas)

Four-star defensive lineman Cameron Pritchett (Alabaster, Alabama)

Four-star safety Semaj Stanford (Broken Arrow, Oklahoma)

Four-star linebacker Brandon Lockley Jr. (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

Four-star inside offensive lineman Gus Corsair (Hays, Kansas)

Four-star EDGE Rashad Streets (Raleigh, North Carolina)

Four-star cornerback Josiah Molden (West Linn, Oregon)

Four-star offensive tackle Cameron Wagner (Saint Joseph, Illinois)

Three-star offensive tackle Avery Michael (Turlock, California)

Three-star athlete Sam Ngata (Salt Lake City, Utah)

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal reacts after the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Four-Star Recruit Ai'King Hall Changes Mind, Potential Replacements

The Ducks have lost one of their cornerback commits in four-star Ai'King Hall from Dothan, Alabama. The 2027 prospect flipped from Oregon to coach Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes in the ACC.

This isn't the time for Ducks fans to fret, as the team still has three four-star 2027 targets on the defensive side of the ball that could replace his possible impact.

2027 four-star defensive back Malakai Taufoou from Junipero Serra in San Mateo, California, at Serra-De La Salle Football Showcase inside Brady Family Stadium. | @a_cravalho via X

Defensive back Malakai Taufoou from San Mateo, California, will choose between Oregon, the California Golden Bears, Penn State Nittany Lions, Washington Huskies, and BYU Cougars on Saturday, May 23, at 12:30 p.m. PT.

Inside offensive lineman Gecova Doyal from Puyallup, Washington, has narrowed his final four college choices to the Ducks, UCLA Bruins, Utah Utes, and Washington Huskies, per Rivals' Brandon Huffman.

Linebacker Toa Satele from Mililani, Hawaii, will decide between Oregon, the California Golden Bears, Texas Longhorns, and Notre Dame Fighting Irish, per Rivals Hayes Fawcett.

One three-star recruit from the Class of 2027 also has the Ducks in his final four: that's linebacker Devin Williams from Canton, Georgia. Williams is also considering the Miami Hurricanes, Kentucky Wildcats, and Florida Gators.

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