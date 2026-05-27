Dan Lanning’s Oregon Ducks Could Be Nearing Five-Star Recruiting Win

The Oregon Ducks are in the midst of their 2027 recruiting cycle, and with June nearing, various programs across the countries are trying to keep pace with one another. The Ducks have had a great start to their recruiting class, but are still searching for a five-star recruit they can call their crown jewel of their 2027 class.

However there are a few pieces of good news regarding a potential 5-star in Eugene.

Oregon Ducks Still Searching for Their First Five-Star Commit

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during warmups as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to On3, the Ducks currently have the No. 9 ranked recruiting class, with 10 four-star recruits and three-three star recruits committed to furthering their playing career in Eugene. Despite the 13 total commits, the Ducks still remain the only program among the top-10 in recruiting rankings without a five-star committed to them.

The Ducks and coach Dan Lanning have their work cut out for them if they want to get a top-five recruiting class for the 2027 cycle, let alone the No. 1 ranked class. The Texas A&M Aggies have the No. 1 ranked recruiting class, and boast five five-star commits, eight four-star commits, and two three-star commits.

Some Oregon Ducks' Commits Could be Upgraded to become Five-Stars

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning watches a play against Michigan during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While the Ducks don't have a five-star recruit committed to playing in Eugene in the 2027 cycle, the good news is there are a few commits that could rise to a five-star by the time they step foot on campus.

Four-star quarterback commit Will Mencl is currently ranked as a four-star by On3, while edge rusher four-star commit Rashad Streets is the No. 9 ranked edge rusher commit in the 2027 cycle and could rise to a five-star in the upcoming fall.

As far as the Big Ten goes, the Ducks' are keeping pace. Oregon is four spots behind the USC Trojans, who are ranked at No. 5, and three spots behind the Ohio State Buckeyes who are ranked at No. 6.

The conference is buzzing on the recruiting trail. There are six total Big Ten programs currently ranked inside the top-15, with the Michigan Wolverines ranked at No. 11, the UCLA Bruins at No. 12, and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at No. 14.

The Ducks' have never had the No. 1 ranked recruiting class at the end of a recruiting cycle, but Lanning and his staff have inched closer to that mark over the course of the last few years. The Ducks had the No. 4 ranked recruiting class in the 2025 cycle, and moved up one spot to No. 3 in the 2026 cycle.

Oregon Ducks Could be Closing in on Five-Star Recruit

Nov 8, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning enters Kinnick Stadium before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Lanning might have more good news on the way on the recruiting front. Five-star running back Landen Williams-Callis recently announced that the Ducks are in his top-10 schools he is considering. Williams-Callis is the No. 3 running back in the 2027 class and the No. 8 overall recruit out of Texas.

Below is a full ranking of the top-10 teams in the On3 2027 recruiting rankings

1. Texas A&M

2. Oklahoma

3. Texas Tech

4. Miami

5. USC

6. Ohio State

7. Notre Dame

8. Florida

9. Oregon

10. LSU

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