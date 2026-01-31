Ranking Big Ten Stadiums From Easiest To Toughest For Oregon Ducks

With the release of the 2026–27 Oregon Ducks football schedule, fans may welcome a slightly lighter travel load, as Google Maps estimates 7,525 miles for Big Ten away games. That is down from 2025–26, when Oregon surpassed 8,000 miles and led the conference in total distance traveled.

However, a look back at Oregon’s nationwide slate of away games last season shows there was something to take from each stop. Many of those stadiums were first-time visits for the Ducks, yet the results still traveled. Oregon won four of its five road games by at least two scores on the way to an impressive 11–1 regular-season record.

An Oregon cheerleader waves a Duck flag after a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

So, let's take a look back at the stadiums Oregon played in during the 2025-2026 season, and rank them from easiest to hardest based on before snap penalties, offensive yards, and postgame interviews.

Oct 18, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Dierre Hill Jr. (23) carries the ball against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

No. 1: Rutgers' SHI Stadium

Game results don't lie, and Oregon's 56-10 beatdown of the Rutgers' Scarlet Knights is one of a few indications that the historic SHI Stadium did not have the home field impact opposing fans hoped. Oregon only had one pre-snap penalty against Rutgers on a two-point conversion by sophomore (now transferred) tight end Roger Saleapaga.

Beyond that, Oregon put up 750 total yards of offense compared to Rutger's 202 total yards of offense, showing how in-control the Ducks were despite the away setting.

Plus, Oregon coach Dan Lanning commented postgame about how many Duck fans made it to New Jersey to watch the Ducks play, adding to what he also called a "hospitable" environment.

"Man, how awesome are our fans? That was unbelievable. That's why I wanted to make sure I did some high-fives there at the end. Because for them to come all the way across the nation to be here to support us, I'm sure there's some fans from the East Coast that were able to make it today. That was unbelievable to experience that in an away stadium," Lanning said postgame.

Sep 13, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats linebacker Yanni Karlaftis (14) tries to tackle Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson (9) during the second half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

No.2: Northwestern's Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium

Though its Northwestern's temporary home as Ryan Stadium undergoes renovations, Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium is a gorgeous setting for a game of football sitting on the banks of Lake Michigan. For the Ducks, this setting didn't hold too much opposing team intimidation, as Oregon walked away with a 34-14 victory and zero penalties on either side of the ball.

However, one factor puts this unique setting over SHI Stadium; a comment Lanning made after facing the Wildcats for the second time ever in program history.

"Different. I thought they handled it really well. Those have to be the loudest speakers behind us that I've ever heard," Lanning said. "That's false crowd noise, right? It was annoying. That's something they should keep."

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning celebrates with fans Nov. 29, 2025, after the Ducks defeated Washington at Husky Stadium in Seattle. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No. 3 Washington's Husky Stadium

Nothing adds intensity to an opposing stadium like a rivalry, and that's what the Washington Huskies bring to the table during their end of the season match-up against the Ducks. Though Oregon took the "W" 26-14, they did have one false start penalty at the beginning of the third quarter.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore spoke to the intensity Washington brings to their rivalry game against the Ducks, highlighting the tense nature on the field and off.

"It's with the players from Seattle. It can be with them. It can be with just this game, how it's a rivalry game. At the end of the day, what Washington has in their building is to beat Oregon. I know it's a very emotional game. We can't let emotions faze us a team. We try to do more execution over emotion. I feel like we did a great job of just pushing ourselves and when good plays happened we got hat on helmets and when bad plays happened we made sure we communicated. It's a lot of emotions in this game, but we're thankful for each other," Moore said.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore throws a pass as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No. 4 Penn State's Beaver Stadium

Oregon's first ever "white out" game in the history of Penn State's nationally known tradition is something the Ducks put extra time into preparing for, with Lanning admitting the team listened to popular song "Mo Bamba" in preparation for their trip out East to face the Nittany Lions.

“It’ll play. It’ll play a couple times. We’ll do everything we can to be prepared for that environment for sure,” Lanning said. “I don’t love that song," Lanning said.

Oregon did still incur two false starts, both on tight ends Jamari Johnson and Kenyon Sadiq, with the "Ducks vs. Them" recap video highlighting the struggle of Oregon's offense as the opposing fans roared (not to mention the high-up area Duck fans were designated to sit in. However, the Ducks left with a 30-24 victory.

"We played the biggest in front of the biggest crowd in Oregon history. That speaks volumes about how these guys can handle the stage. And we said the white out was really going to be a white canvas for us today, we get an opportunity to paint our masterpiece. And those guys did it. Did an unbelievable job of just going out there and executing every play and playing the next play," Lanning said.

Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Reece Vander Zee (15) is stopped by Oregon Ducks defensive back Dillon Thieneman (31) and Oregon Ducks defensive back Jadon Canady (22) Nov. 8, 2025 during a Big Ten Football game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No. 5: Iowa's Kinnick Stadium

The closet game Oregon had all year, the 18-16 win against the Iowa Hawkeyes is a testament to their stadium atmosphere at Kinnick. Prior to playing the Ducks, Iowa was 4-1 for home games on the season. Since 2021, the Hawkeyes went 26-7 for games played at their home venue.

From 2008-2021, the Hawkeyes under current head coach Kirk Ferentz were 5-1 against AP ranked top-five opponents at home.

Oregon did record a false start penalty against the Hawkeyes, and went 3-10 on third down conversions. Those penalties could also be due to the weather conditions at Kinnick, with the Ducks facing pouring rain on the road for the first time that season.

"This can be tough to throw in so we made a commitment to saying, let's run, let's not step on the field again and have another series where we don't run the ball. But I thought they handled it well. And then we had to throw it to win at the end, and we were able to throw it to win. It was better in the second half. It was a little bit easier to throw it (then), but some big, big moments there, and our guys handled it well," Lanning said postgame.