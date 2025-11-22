Rece Davis Reveals What Truly Sets Dan Lanning And Lincoln Riley Apart
EUGENE - The leaves are fluttering off the trees as the sun peeks out from the fog at the University of Oregon. Smells of barbecue drift across the stadium parking lots as Ducks fans prepare their tailgates and breakfast burritos for a meeting vs. their west coast foe USC Trojans.
The fanfare feels electric as ESPN's College GameDay sets up its stage for a top-15 matchup between No. 7 Oregon and No. 15 USC - one loaded with College Football Playoff implications.
GameDay host Rece Davis feels right at home in Eugene after the popular morning show has visited the Oregon campus twice this season. Davis is at the helm for his 11th season, joined at the desk by GameDay analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and Nick Saban. The crew brings fun and a unique perspective to the sport.
Saturday’s show will be Oregon’s 14th time hosting, tying LSU for the fourth most all-time. It's poised to be exciting, with coach Dan Lanning joining live on-site and Oregon legend, 2014 Heisman Trophy winner, Marcus Mariota serving as the celebrity guest picker.
In an exclusive interview with Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus, Davis reveals the biggest differences between Oregon coach Dan Lanning and USC coach Lincoln Riley, if he thinks Oregon can still make the playoff if the Ducks lose to USC and what makes Ducks fans unique.
Q: Were you surprised to see Dan Lanning take off his shirt, the last time GameDay was here?
Davis: "Yes, I was very much surprised when Dan took his shirt off. I know thats a craze sweeping the country right now but for the head coach of the Ducks to stand up there and take the shirt off - it was awesome."
"I think it really shows how he relates to not only to the players, but to the fans and he wants you know he wants to be a part of this. He is a part of it. He's their leader. He wants them to know that I'm totally invested here and we're going to have a great time. We're going to have the best atmosphere in college football and if that means I need to take my shirt off, first thing in the morning, I'll do it."
"That was a first. I will say this - the next week, we talked to Kirby Smart about doing it, and Kirby chose not to take his shirt off. And perhaps everyone's grateful for that."
Q: Why do you think college football is better when USC is a contender?
Davis: "Pageantry, the Los Angeles market, the tradition that they have with some of the greatest players in the history of the game. There's just something about it - that song that gets stuck in your head. You go to a USC game and for about a week and a half, if not longer, you're going (to be singing that song.)"
"It's part of the lore and the tradition of college football. They're a powerhouse brand. They defined West Coast football for close to half a century... USC became Los Angeles' team, and they became the team that you either rooted for or rooted against. That's their modern history, and I think they also back it with years and years of tradition. It makes it great for the game when they're relevant."
Q: What do you see as the biggest differences in Lanning and USC coach Lincoln Riley?
Davis: "I think the obvious is that Lincoln's an offensive guy. He's always thought of it from an offensive perspective. They've certainly improved their defense with D'anton Lynn over the last couple of years. But Lincoln's teams have always been built around explosive offense."
"While Dan's teams have had really good offenses, he cut his teeth as a defensive coach. So their reputation is that they're going to try to take the fight to you physically while still being explosive and doing all the things that are in keeping with the Oregon brand."
"I don't think Lincoln would be the type to take off his shirt (like Lanning) but you know but Lincoln's a fiery guy. We've got a piece with him on the show tomorrow where he talks a little bit about how quickly success came to him and he's still a really young guy - as Dan is too. He's been through some things now. So it's grizzled him and made him a little tougher. He's also fiercely proud and a little bit defiant."
"Both are highly competitive, highly motivated, and they both really seem to relate well to their players. Their personalities are authentic and genuine, and therefore it helps them get the best out of their players in most cases."
"Lincoln's teams haven't won a game like this. This is a this is an opportunity to sort of set a benchmark and drive a drive a stake in the corner of the Big Ten. It keeps them alive in the Big Ten race. If USC winds up in a three-way tie with Michigan and Ohio State - if michigan were to upset ohio state - by our calculations at the moment it looks very much like USC would go to the Championship Game.. This is a real opportunity for them to make a statement, stake their claim, and enhance their college football playoff case."
Q: Speaking of the CFP, If Oregon loses to USC - do you think the Ducks would still make the playoff?
Davis: "I think they can, but I think they're in trouble and I think they're going to be sweating it out on selection day. Assuming that they beat Washington, which I think is not a given either. I mean, they're certainly capable, but we're running out of spots."
"Last year, in my judgment, we wound up with a couple of teams in there that were just less objectionable than the others. It was hard to get to 12 to meet last year. And it's not that all of these teams hovering around the bubble are great, but they're all really good and they're all close to the same. And there's not much difference among those teams."
"So I'm not going to be surprised if they still make it, but I don't think it's a given. What their problem is going to be is - What's your best win and you lost two games at home... If USC wins, I think it at least opens the door to the possibility that only two (Big Ten teams) get in."
Q: You have such a unique perspective in your 11th season as GameDay host. What makes Oregon Ducks fans unique in your eyes?
Davis: "While they've got good tradition here recently - it's not like a century's worth of tradition or anything like that. They built themselves into a brand that was nationally relevant, and they're really proud to show it off."
"I also think that they really dive into the unique nature of our show when they're here, that it's dark when it starts."
"They like to show up, and so they're going to be here no matter what. I think that their passion for their school - they want to show that they're as big time as anybody, and they actually are."