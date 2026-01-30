Oregon Ducks Again Rack Up Travel Miles on 2026 Football Schedule

The Oregon Ducks led the Big Ten in air travel during the 2025 regular season, logging 8,371 miles, according to The Action Network. Nationally, only the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (14,812 miles) and Stanford Cardinal (11,762 miles) flew farther.

For the 2026 season, Oregon’s schedule lightens slightly with fewer East Coast trips, but Google Maps estimates suggest the Ducks will still rack up roughly 7,525 miles in the air, keeping them near the top of the NCAA’s travel leaderboard.

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning calls for a timeout during the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Oregon's 2026 Big Ten Schedule

It’s not yet clear whether Coach Dan Lanning’s team will have any Friday night games in 2026, as those matchups are determined later. Last season, the Ducks played one Friday night contest, defeating the Minnesota Golden Gophers 42-13 at Autzen Stadium on Nov. 14.

Oregon's 2026 season will have seven regular-season home games in Eugene. This is the fourth year in a row on a seven-game home schedule for the Ducks.

Sept. 5 - vs. Boise State Broncos

Sept. 12 - at Oklahoma State Cowboys

Sept. 19 - vs. Portland State Vikings

Sept. 26 - at USC Trojans

Oct. 3 - BYE

Oct. 10 - vs. UCLA Bruins

Oct. 17 - vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers

Oct. 24 - at Illinois Fighting Illini

Oct. 31 - vs. Northwestern Wildcats

Nov. 7 - at Ohio State Buckeyes

Nov. 14 - vs. Michigan Wolverines

Nov. 21 - at Michigan State Spartans

Nov. 28 - vs. Washington Huskies

Coming off two straight College Football Playoff appearances, Oregon's toughest trip in Big Ten play will likely be against the Ohio State Buckeyes. The matchup in Columbus, Ohio, will also be the longest trip during conference competition at 2,437 miles.

The only other trips to a different time zone in conference play will be to Champaign, Illinois, and East Lansing, Michigan.

Those travel numbers above don't include the Big Ten title game, which is once again set to be in Indianapolis, Indiana, at Lucas Oil Stadium, on Dec. 5.

Oregon’s Dakorien Moore celebrates with Duck fans during the game against Oklahoma State. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ducks' 2026 Non-Conference Matchups

The non-conference road trip to Stillwater, Oklahoma, inside Boone Pickens Stadium against the Oklahoma State Cowboys is estimated at 1,887 miles. Oregon beat Oklahoma State in the Pacific Northwest this past fall in blowout fashion on Sept. 6, 69-3.

A rivalry matchup this upcoming season that won't be renewed for the Ducks is with the Oregon State Beavers, who will be transitioning into their first true football season within the revamped Pac-12 Conference.

The Oregon in-state battle dates all the way back to 1893. The Ducks lead over the Beavers, 70-49-10.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass during the fourth quarter of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

2026 College Football Playoff Betting Odds

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Oregon has the fifth-best odds to win next season's national championship at +950. Ahead of Lanning's unit is as follows, with two Big Ten schools listed.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish: +650

Ohio State Buckeyes: +700

Texas Longhorns: +700

Indiana Hoosiers: +700

