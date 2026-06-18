5-Star Receiver Recruit Dakota Guerrant Bringing Immediate Impact Potential to Oregon

The Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning have landed a new five-star as a part of their 2027 recruiting class. On Tuesday afternoon, 2027, five-star wide receiver Dakota Guerrant announced his commitment to the Ducks on ESPN’s Pat McAfee Show.

Guerrant, a native of Harper Woods, Michigan, committed to Oregon over his home-state school, the Michigan Wolverines, making it a massive recruiting win for Lanning. Guerrant is listed as a 6-foot-1, 195-pound wide receiver and is rated as the No. 23 player nationally and No. 4 overall-ranked wide receiver in the 2027 recruiting class, per 247Sports.

Harper Woods wide receiver Dakota Guerrant (1) stands on the field during a Division 4 regional final against Divine Child High School at John Glenn High School in Westland on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. | David Rodriguez Muñoz / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon has always been Guerrant’s dream school, he said following his commitment announcement on Pat McAfee’s show. Guerrant also confirmed his plans to enroll early at Oregon after the 2026 season with goals to see the field early.

Why Dakota Guerrant Could Have Immediate Impact At Wide Receiver

Harper Woods wide receiver Dakota Guerrant runs for a touchdown against Birmingham Groves during the first half at Harper Woods High School in Harper Woods on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When the 2027 season kicks off, not only are Ducks fans hoping that they are fresh off their first national championship in program history, but Guerrant could have an immediate impact in Oregon’s wide receiver room as a freshman.

The Ducks are expected to have multiple open spots at receiver when Guerrant arrives in January of 2027, which could make him a contributor the moment he steps on Oregon’s campus in Eugene.

Following the 2026 season, the Ducks are expected to lose wide receiver Evan Stewart to the NFL. Wide receiver Dakorien Moore and Jeremiah McClellan will likely still be with the Ducks regardless of how the 2026 season turns out for Oregon, which could present the opportunity for Guerrant to be a valuable third option for the Ducks at the position when the 2027 season kicks off.

Oregon's 2027 Recruiting Class Outlook

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning attends Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Guerrant is only the second wide receiver to commit to the Ducks' 2027 recruiting class, with the other being three-star wide receiver Malachi Garlington from Happy Valley, Oregon.

With Guerrant’s commitment on Tuesday, he becomes the 18th commit of Oregon’s 2027 recruiting class, which is now ranked No. 5 overall and the best in the Big Ten, per 247Sports. The four schools that rank ahead of the Ducks in the 2027 recruiting class include the Texas A&M Aggies (No. 1), Miami Hurricanes (No. 2), Oklahoma Sooners (No. 3), and Florida Gators (No. 4).

Even with Guerrant’s commitment, there is still plenty of time for the Ducks to improve their overall ranking for the 2027 recruiting cycle as they push for another top-five finish under Lanning. The Ducks' 2026 recruiting class finished No. 3 overall, per 247Sports, just ahead of the Ohio State Buckeyes (No. 4) and behind coach Lincoln Riley’s USC Trojans (No. 1) and the Alabama Crimson Tide (No. 2).

The Ducks' ability to put together top recruiting classes on a consistent basis is pivotal for Oregon remaining a CFP contender every year, and stealing Guerrant from the Wolverines is a step in the right direction.

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