Oregon Ducks' Future Could Be Influenced By One Key Factor

The Oregon Ducks should be among a mix of teams fighting for a national championship this season. For Ducks fans, it could mean their first-ever national championship that they would get to celebrate for the football program.

While the 2026 team is expected among Ducks fans to be perhaps the most loaded ever talent-wise, the 2027 Ducks team has similar expectations due to incoming recruiting talent.

Oregon Ranked Among Best Programs for Future Success

Nov 8, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning enters Kinnick Stadium before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

According to an ESPN power rankings for 2027 programs written by Adam Rittenberg, the Ducks are ranked at No. 4 in the 2027 power rankings, which takes the coaching staff, offensive line, and perimeter playmakers into account.

Below are the top-10 ESPN power rankings for the 2027 year:

No. 1 Notre Dame

No. 2 Ohio State

No. 3 Texas

No. 4 Oregon

No. 5 Georgia

No. 6 Miami

No. 7 Indiana

No. 8 LSU

No. 9 Texas A&M

No. 10 Alabama

Ducks Losing Key Players on Defensive Side of the Ball

NCAA Football Oregon linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

The No. 4 ranking for the Ducks in the 2027 power rankings could be seen as maybe too optimistic. The entire Oregon starting defensive line is expected to move on to the 2027 NFL Draft, and Ducks defensive ends Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti will be a big loss for the defense.

Not only are the Ducks losing their entire starting defensive line, but they could be losing a key playmaker in the secondary. It’s very possible that transfer safety Koi Perich will follow in the footsteps of former Duck safety Dillon Thieneman in doing one season with Oregon, then moving on to the 2027 NFL Draft.

The Ducks' offensive line certainly has a chance to improve in the 2027 season. Freshman offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho was a five-star recruit who signed with the Ducks and could see some serious playing time in 2026.

The losses on the offensive side of the ball could be just as bad for the Ducks. Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore is highly likely to enter the 2027 NFL Draft, will likely be a first-round pick, and has a chance to be the No. 1 overall pick. The Ducks will most likely rely on new transfer quarterback Dylan Raiola to continue the momentum into 2027.

Oregon 2026 Recruiting Class Should Make up for Departures

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning breaks from a huddle as the No. 6 Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

While the Ducks will be losing talent on both sides of the ball after the 2026 season, the talent they accumulated in the class of 2026 should be well prepared to learn the ropes in the upcoming year and take a big step forward in the 2027 season. Oregon wide receiver Jalen Lott should provide Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola with an explosive playmaker, and offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho should provide Raiola with protection on the outside.

Perhaps a big reason the Ducks will be contenders again in 2027 is their offensive and defensive coordinators. Drew Mehringer and Chris Hampton will likely have some growing pains in the upcoming season, which is to be expected for any new coordinator. By 2027, both coordinators should have worked out any kinks in their systems and will be well prepared for what should be another championship-or-bust year.

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