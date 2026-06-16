Oregon Jumps USC in Recruiting Rankings After Five-Star Commitment

EUGENE, Ore. – Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning has received positive news on the recruiting front following each official visit weekend. Following the third consecutive weekend hosting recruits, Ducks fans finally received the news they’d been waiting to hear: a five-star committed to Oregon.

Five-star wide receiver Dakota Guerrant announced his commitment to the Ducks during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on June 16. The addition elevates Oregon's 2027 recruiting class ranking and moves them past the USC Trojans for the top Big Ten team in the recruiting cyle.

Oregon Ducks’ Recruiting Class Ranking

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Lanning now has 18 commitments in the 2027 recruiting class, midway through June. Oregon is ranked No. 7 in the Rivals recruiting class ranking with 12 four-star recruits and six three-star recruits.

The Ducks are the highest-ranked Big Ten program in the 2027 recruiting class rankings, according to Rivals. The Ohio State Buckeyes trail Oregon at No. 8, while the Ducks’ West Coast rivals, the USC Trojans, are now listed at No. 9.

Oregon is up a spot in the 247Sports class rankings at No. 6. The Ducks have two five-star commitments, per 247Sports. While Guerrant is rated as a four-star by Rivals, he’s listed as a five-star recruit and the No. 23 overall recruit in 2027 by 247Sports. Edge Rusher Rashad Streets was additionally elevated to five-star status and the No. 29 recruit in a recent 247Sports recruiting update.

Guerrant becomes the highest-rated recruit in Oregon’s 2027 class by both Rivals and 247Sports. He’s just the second wide receiver commit in the Ducks’ recruiting class, joining three-star Malachi Garlington, who committed a week prior. Lanning, with the help of receivers coach Ross Douglas, has secured a commitment from a five-star receiver in five-straight recruiting classes with Guerrant's decision.

Five-Star Receiver Dakota Guerrant’s Recruitment

Dakota Guerrant was at Ohio Stadium to watch the Ohio State Buckeyes take on the Michigan Wolverines in an NCAA football game on Saturday Nov. 30, 2024. | Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks had been trending to land Guerrant heading into his announcement. The other key player in Guerrant’s recruitment is the Michigan Wolverines, his home state program. The Harper Woods, Michigan, product ultimately chose Oregon after visiting Eugene on June 5.

Guerrant committed to Oregon three days ahead of his scheduled official visit to Michigan, according to 247Sports. Being able to secure a verbal commitment from Guerrant before he visited the Ducks’ competitors is a big win for Lanning, especially given that his program has been on the wrong side of that situation with recent recruiting losses of defensive linemen Marcus Fakatou and Kasi Currie.

But despite the proximity to the Wolverines’ campus, Guerrant named Oregon as his “dream school growing up” during his appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.

What’s Next for Dakota Guerrant, Oregon Ducks Recruiting

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes notes during warm ups as the Oregon Ducks host the Idaho Vandals Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Adding Guerrant to the 2027 class puts the Ducks in a more favorable spot as they finish hosting official visits and make their final pushes in the recruiting cycle. When it comes to Guerrant and other commits, however, the job isn’t over yet for Oregon.

Michigan and other programs will surely still compete to try to flip Guerrant’s commitment. The Ducks already lost two commits to recruiting flips this cycle, with cornerback Ai’King Hall flipping to the Miami Hurricanes and offensive lineman Drew Fielder flipping his commitment to USC.

While Lanning and the Oregon staff’s focus will also be on adding other commits, they will still need to continue recruiting Guerrant even after his commitment to make sure he stays with the Ducks.

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