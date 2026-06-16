Oregon Jumps USC in Recruiting Rankings After Five-Star Commitment
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EUGENE, Ore. – Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning has received positive news on the recruiting front following each official visit weekend. Following the third consecutive weekend hosting recruits, Ducks fans finally received the news they’d been waiting to hear: a five-star committed to Oregon.
Five-star wide receiver Dakota Guerrant announced his commitment to the Ducks during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on June 16. The addition elevates Oregon's 2027 recruiting class ranking and moves them past the USC Trojans for the top Big Ten team in the recruiting cyle.
Oregon Ducks’ Recruiting Class Ranking
Lanning now has 18 commitments in the 2027 recruiting class, midway through June. Oregon is ranked No. 7 in the Rivals recruiting class ranking with 12 four-star recruits and six three-star recruits.
The Ducks are the highest-ranked Big Ten program in the 2027 recruiting class rankings, according to Rivals. The Ohio State Buckeyes trail Oregon at No. 8, while the Ducks’ West Coast rivals, the USC Trojans, are now listed at No. 9.
Oregon is up a spot in the 247Sports class rankings at No. 6. The Ducks have two five-star commitments, per 247Sports. While Guerrant is rated as a four-star by Rivals, he’s listed as a five-star recruit and the No. 23 overall recruit in 2027 by 247Sports. Edge Rusher Rashad Streets was additionally elevated to five-star status and the No. 29 recruit in a recent 247Sports recruiting update.
Guerrant becomes the highest-rated recruit in Oregon’s 2027 class by both Rivals and 247Sports. He’s just the second wide receiver commit in the Ducks’ recruiting class, joining three-star Malachi Garlington, who committed a week prior. Lanning, with the help of receivers coach Ross Douglas, has secured a commitment from a five-star receiver in five-straight recruiting classes with Guerrant's decision.
Five-Star Receiver Dakota Guerrant’s Recruitment
The Ducks had been trending to land Guerrant heading into his announcement. The other key player in Guerrant’s recruitment is the Michigan Wolverines, his home state program. The Harper Woods, Michigan, product ultimately chose Oregon after visiting Eugene on June 5.
Guerrant committed to Oregon three days ahead of his scheduled official visit to Michigan, according to 247Sports. Being able to secure a verbal commitment from Guerrant before he visited the Ducks’ competitors is a big win for Lanning, especially given that his program has been on the wrong side of that situation with recent recruiting losses of defensive linemen Marcus Fakatou and Kasi Currie.
But despite the proximity to the Wolverines’ campus, Guerrant named Oregon as his “dream school growing up” during his appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.
What’s Next for Dakota Guerrant, Oregon Ducks Recruiting
Adding Guerrant to the 2027 class puts the Ducks in a more favorable spot as they finish hosting official visits and make their final pushes in the recruiting cycle. When it comes to Guerrant and other commits, however, the job isn’t over yet for Oregon.
Michigan and other programs will surely still compete to try to flip Guerrant’s commitment. The Ducks already lost two commits to recruiting flips this cycle, with cornerback Ai’King Hall flipping to the Miami Hurricanes and offensive lineman Drew Fielder flipping his commitment to USC.
While Lanning and the Oregon staff’s focus will also be on adding other commits, they will still need to continue recruiting Guerrant even after his commitment to make sure he stays with the Ducks.
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Lily Crane a reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. Before attending the University of Oregon Journalism School of Communications, she grew up in Grants Pass, Oregon. She previously spent three years covering Ducks sports for the University of Oregon's student newspaper, The Daily Emerald. Lily's also a play-by-play broadcaster for Big Ten Plus and the student radio station, KWVA 88.1 FM Eugene. She became the first woman in KWVA Sports history to be the primary voice of a team when she called Oregon soccer in 2024. Her voice has been heard over the airwaves calling various sports for Oregon, Bushnell University and Thurston High School athletics.Follow lilycrane23