Oregon Fans Will Love What 5-Star Recruit Dakota Guerrant Said On Pat McAfee Show

The Oregon Ducks landed their second five-star commit in the 2027 recruiting class. Receiver Dakota Guerrant announced his decision and provided an illuminating update on when he plans to enroll.

Guerrant was all smiles as he made his commitment to coach Dan Lanning's Ducks on national television. He was in the studio with his family at the Pat McAfee Show and put on the Oregon hat as Ducks fans rejoiced.

Dakota Guerrant, Harper Woods wide receiver, soaks up the atmosphere of the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. | Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What 5-Star Recruit Dakota Guerrant Said On Pat McAfee Show

"I've got my senior year, and then I'm gonna early enroll, and then I'll be there in January. I'm trying to ball immediately. I'm trying to get on the field," Guerrant said on the Pat McAfee Show.

Guerrant is clearly in business mode as he already plans on getting to Eugene as quickly as possible as an early enrollee. The Ducks could still be playing in the 2026-27 College Football Playoff in January.

Why did he chose Oregon over the Michigan Wolverines?

"(Oregon) was really always my dream school, growing up. When they started recruiting me, it felt like family from the start. How they are producing with their receivers - I have seen myself there from the start," Guerrant

The No. 8-ranked wide receiver in the class Guerrant took visits to Oregon and his home-state team Michigan, per On3, and the Big Ten foes battled as emerging favorites in his recruitment. Michigan surely had the proximity advantage as he plays high school football at Harper Woods in Michigan, just 49 miles from the Wolverines. However, Guerrant ultimately chose the Ducks.

Oregon currently has one of the most electric wide receiver rooms in the nation, and now have two receiver commits in the class of 2027 with Guerrant and three-star receiver Malachi Garlington, from Happy Valley, Oregon.

Guerrant was one of the most coveted recruits in the country, with many players making their pitches to join them at top schools. Oregon Ducks four-star quarterback commit Will Mencl made his pitch as well.

Dakota Guerrant was at Ohio Stadium to watch the Ohio State Buckeyes take on the Michigan Wolverines in an NCAA football game on Saturday Nov. 30, 2024. | Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In a video posted by 247Sports, Mencl named Guerrant as a player he hopes commits to Oregon and coach Dan Lanning.

Guerrant is Oregon's 18th commit in a class that ranks No. 6 in the nation and No. 1 in the Big Ten, passing the No. 2 USC Trojans and No. 3 UCLA Bruins on 247Sports. The Ducks have two five star commits with Guerrant and EDGE Rashad Streets, who just recently earned his five-star status.

Oregon's 2027 Recruiting Class Commits

* Five-star EDGE Rashad Streets (Raleigh, North Carolina)

* Five-star wide receiver Dakota Guerrant (Harper Woods, MI)

* Four-star quarterback Will Mencl (Chandler, Arizona)

* Four-star defensive lineman Zane Rowe (Little Elm, Texas)

* Four-star linebacker Toa Satele (Mililani, HI)

* Four-star running back CaDarius McMiller (Tyler, Texas)

* Four-star defensive lineman Cameron Pritchett (Alabaster, Alabama)

* Four-star safety Semaj Stanford (Broken Arrow, Oklahoma)

* Four-star linebacker Brandon Lockley Jr. (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

* Four-star inside offensive lineman Gus Corsair (Hays, Kansas)

* Four-star cornerback Josiah Molden (West Linn, Oregon)

* Four-star offensive tackle Cameron Wagner (Saint Joseph, Illinois)

* Four-star safety Malakai Taufoou (San Mateo, California)

* Four-star defensive lineman Achilles Reyna (Seattle, Washington)

* Three-star tight end George VanSandt (Portland, Oregon)

* Three-star offensive tackle Avery Michael (Turlock, California)

* Three-star athlete Sam Ngata (Salt Lake City, Utah)

* Three-star wide receiver Malachi Garlington (Happy Valley, Oregon)

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