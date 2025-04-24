Auburn 4-Star Commit Jamichael Garrett Flip Alert? Texas A&M, Oregon, Miami Pushing
Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks have been in the mix for the best athletes in the nation. The Ducks are now looking to woo four-star linebacker Jamichael Garrett to Eugene. Garrett is currently committed to the Auburn Tigers. The class of 2026 linebacker recently switched high schools for his senior season, and will be playing his final year at Auburn High School.
Garrett committed to Auburn early in the recruiting cycle back in July of 2024, since then Auburn has faced stiff competition from other schools vying for Garrett’s signature. Texas A&M is one of schools very alive in the Garrett sweepstakes, with the Aggies set to host Garrett for an on campus visit this coming weekend. Garrett was recruited by former Texas A&M defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin, who is now in the same position at Auburn.
Garrett will be busy with official visits this month and next, the four-star linebacker has trips planned to Miami this week, Colorado on May 23, and Auburn on May 30. Garrett told On3 “I am committed to Auburn, but I want to see what will be the best fit for me. My relationship is strong with Auburn, but a lot of great schools are recruiting me hard, so I am going to take some visits.”
With location being on the side of Auburn and SEC schools, Oregon will have to really stun Garrett in his visit to have a chance at his signature. When asked about Oregon, Garrett told On3 “Obviously I’m committed to the university of Auburn right now, but I would say Oregon is a top-two, top-three school for me right now."
While an official visit isn't set for Garrett to visit Eugene, it is expected he will visit sometime in May.
Garrett’s high school stats last season are a big reason he is being so heavily recruited, Garrett recorded 91 tackles in his Junior season, 48 of which were solo tackles. Garrett also contributed with 1.5 sacks and an interception. Garrett was the player of the game in Gulf Shores matchup against Murphy High School
Garrett choosing the Ducks would certainly raise their recruiting rankings. On3 has the Ducks listed at No.3 in the country for the 2026 class, behind only LSU and USC. The Ducks have secured the commitments from one five-star, five four-stars, and two three-star recruits.
Oregon already has one linebacker committed in the 2026 class. Tristan Phillips, the four-star from Ventura, California, committed to Oregon back in December of 2024. Phillips is the 10th ranked linebacker in the 2026 class according to On3. Phillips, who stands at 6-3 210 pounds, had an excellent Junior season, recording 80 total tackles, putting him at No.16 in that stat in division five in California. Phillips also recorded two sacks and one interception.