Oregon Ducks' Will Stein Previews Spring Game, Quarterback, Running Back Rooms
Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Will Stein spoke after spring practice on Tuesday. Stein talked about the progression he’s seen from his quarterback room, what he has liked from the offense as a whole so far, and gave a little preview for what fans can expect to see in the spring game.
Will Stein Talks About Oregon Ducks' Quarterbacks and Running Back Room
Will Stein is entering his third year on coach Dan Lanning’s coaching staff as the Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator. It will be the third different starting quarterback in as many years for Stein's offense. He talked about the quarterback room highlighted by Dante Moore and Austin Novosad and how they have improved from the first spring practice to now.
"I think processing, getting the ball out quicker, avoiding sacks, avoiding negatives. Just playing within themselves," Stein said."I think the big thing at this position is how do we eliminate the bad plays. Pre-snap operation has been a major emphasis for us; gathering the play call, seeing the front, communicating it correctly with the offensive line…Been proud of the progress."
Will Stein also talked about the Oregon run game, which is he very high on.
"I like our ability to run the football. I think we got a deep running back back. Our o-line has shown great physicality up front," Stein said. "I would say that’s the biggest thing from me, running the football. Want to definitely be a team that can run the ball to win."
MORE: Dan Lanning EXCLUSIVE: Why Oregon Ducks Are Thriving In NIL, Transfer Portal Era
MORE: Oregon Ducks 2025 Schedule: Toughest Road Games In Big Ten Slate
MORE: Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Details Quarterback Dante Moore's 'Swagger' And 'Arm Talent'
What To Expect From Oregon Ducks Offense In Spring Game
The 2025 Oregon spring game is set for Saturday, April 26 at 1 p.m PT at Autzen Stadium. The game will be broadcast live on Big Ten Network. Stein was asked about what fans can expect from the game. He says that they won't be putting any new concepts on film for other teams.
"We’re not going to overcomplicate the script. It’s going to be pretty simple…Nothing that we’re doing that might be new or tweaks will be shown," Stein said. "It’s a freshmen football scrimmage in terms of what we’re going to show, especially on a national broadcast."
Stein did also go on to say that he wants to put on a good show for the thousands of Ducks fans and students that will be in the stands watching the game.
"Also want to make sure our fans enjoy it, the ball’s being thrown down the field, and we have explosive plays," Stein said. "We’ll do our best to make everybody happy."
Saturday will be the first time Oregon fans have watched the Ducks play in Autzen Stadium since their senior night game back in late November against the Washington Huskies last season. Oregon's home opener in 2025 is on August 30 vs. the Montana State Bobcats.