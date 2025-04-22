Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks' Will Stein Previews Spring Game, Quarterback, Running Back Rooms

Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Will Stein spoke after spring practice on Tuesday. Stein previewed the upcoming spring game and what he has seen from the offense so far.

Cory Pappas

New Oregon offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Will Stein leads a drill on the first practice of spring for Oregon football as the Ducks prepare for the 2023 season. Eug 031623 Uo Spring Fb 15
New Oregon offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Will Stein leads a drill on the first practice of spring for Oregon football as the Ducks prepare for the 2023 season. Eug 031623 Uo Spring Fb 15 / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK
Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Will Stein spoke after spring practice on Tuesday. Stein talked about the progression he’s seen from his quarterback room, what he has liked from the offense as a whole so far, and gave a little preview for what fans can expect to see in the spring game.

Will Stein Talks About Oregon Ducks' Quarterbacks and Running Back Room

Nov 30, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass during the second half against the
Nov 30, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass during the second half against the Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Will Stein is entering his third year on coach Dan Lanning’s coaching staff as the Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator. It will be the third different starting quarterback in as many years for Stein's offense. He talked about the quarterback room highlighted by Dante Moore and Austin Novosad and how they have improved from the first spring practice to now.

"I think processing, getting the ball out quicker, avoiding sacks, avoiding negatives. Just playing within themselves," Stein said."I think the big thing at this position is how do we eliminate the bad plays. Pre-snap operation has been a major emphasis for us; gathering the play call, seeing the front, communicating it correctly with the offensive line…Been proud of the progress."

Will Stein also talked about the Oregon run game, which is he very high on.

"I like our ability to run the football. I think we got a deep running back back. Our o-line has shown great physicality up front," Stein said. "I would say that’s the biggest thing from me, running the football. Want to definitely be a team that can run the ball to win."

What To Expect From Oregon Ducks Offense In Spring Game

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore carries the ball during the Oregon Ducks’ Spring Game Saturday, April 27. 2024 at Autzen Stadi
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore carries the ball during the Oregon Ducks’ Spring Game Saturday, April 27. 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 2025 Oregon spring game is set for Saturday, April 26 at 1 p.m PT at Autzen Stadium. The game will be broadcast live on Big Ten Network. Stein was asked about what fans can expect from the game. He says that they won't be putting any new concepts on film for other teams.

"We’re not going to overcomplicate the script. It’s going to be pretty simple…Nothing that we’re doing that might be new or tweaks will be shown," Stein said. "It’s a freshmen football scrimmage in terms of what we’re going to show, especially on a national broadcast."

Stein did also go on to say that he wants to put on a good show for the thousands of Ducks fans and students that will be in the stands watching the game.

"Also want to make sure our fans enjoy it, the ball’s being thrown down the field, and we have explosive plays," Stein said. "We’ll do our best to make everybody happy."

Saturday will be the first time Oregon fans have watched the Ducks play in Autzen Stadium since their senior night game back in late November against the Washington Huskies last season. Oregon's home opener in 2025 is on August 30 vs. the Montana State Bobcats.

