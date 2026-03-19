Oregon Ducks Pushing For California 4-Star Receiver Recruit

The Oregon Ducks are in pursuit of class of 2027 recruit, wide receiver Blake Wong. Wong recently went on a visit to Eugene for junior day.

Blake Wong on Dan Lanning, Oregon

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks from the podium at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex on the first day of spring practice for the Oregon Ducks on March 12, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Blake Wong is a 6-1, 170 pound wide receiver out now Norco, California. He is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 30 wide receiver in the class of 2027 per 247Sports. As a junior for Norco High School in the 2025-26 season, Wong hauled in 84 receptions for 1,470 yards and 20 touchdowns.

National recruiting reporting Adam Gorney of Rivals caught up with Wong following his visit to Oregon.

“It was really good…They showed a lot of love,” Wong said. “They made sure I was taken care of or with somebody and never along. Not only that, the way the team is, the way the players are, even though they’re from the different areas, they all attack it the same way.”

Wong then talked about Oregon coach Dan Lanning. Lanning’s leadership has not gone unnoticed.

“He’s (Dan Lanning) one of those guys you can be around that makes you feel like this is home,” Wong said. “He’s there and you can hear him over the speaker getting guys going, saying motivational things, making sure guys know he’s the leader. He’s a really good leader.”

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning leads his team onto the field prior to the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Dan Lanning in entering his fifth season as Oregon coach. Since taking over in 2022, Lanning has an overall record of 48-8 with the Ducks. Each season, Oregon has gotten closer and closer to winning the program’s first-ever national championship.

The last two seasons, Lanning’s Ducks made the College Football Playoff. Both times, they lost to the eventual national champions: the Ohio State Buckeyes in the quarterfinal two seasons ago and the Indiana Hoosiers in the semifinal last season.

A big reason for Oregon being a consistent national title and playoff contender is their elite recruiting under Lanning.

Oregon's Elite Level of Recruiting

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Brandon Finney (4) makes the interception in front of Texas Tech Red Raiders wide receiver Coy Eakin (3) during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Oregon has recruited better than nearly every other program in the country the past three cycles. Per On3, Oregon has had a top four recruiting class in each year from 2024-2026.

The 2026 class was ranked No. 4 in the country with 23 commits. This class is headlined by five star recruits: offensive takjcle Immanuel Iheanacho, tight end Kendre Harrison, safety Jett Washington, and wide receiver Jalen Lott.

Despite them being freshmen, they could win up being big contributors to the 2026 team. Oregon saw major contributions from freshmen in 2025 with cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. and wide receiver Dakorien Moore.

Finney and Moore both signed out of high school as members of the Ducks’ 2025 recruiting class. Finney was a four-star recruit while Moore was a five-star.

In 2025, Finney had 42 combined tackles, three interceptions (one for a touchdown), eight passes defended, two forced fumbles, three tackles for loss, and one fumble recovery. He was named Second-team All-Big Ten.

Moore played in 11 games and had 34 receptions for 497 receiving yards and four total touchdowns.