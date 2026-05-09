Oregon Ducks Visit With Elite Four-Star Recruiting Target

Four-star wide receiver recruit Blake Wong from the class of 2027 is by far one of the more gifted wide receiver recruits in the country, and he is one of the better players on the Oregon Ducks wide receiver board. A recent development came along, as the talented prospect announced some major news about the Ducks along his timeline.

Wong was visited by the Oregon Ducks wide receiver coach Ross Douglas, who is one of the more reliable recruiting coaches on the staff, as he has been able to help the Ducks compete for many of the top wide receiver recruits in the country. This was big news considering the Ducks have been targeting Wong for quite some time, and they have hopes that he ends up signing with their program later on down the line.

Oregon Ducks Visit With Blake Wong

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning attends Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wong made a post to announce the news of the talented coach visiting with him and his family, as he stated, "Appreciate and grateful to coach for coming down and spending the day with me and my family."

Wong would be a major addition for the Ducks, and he would be one of the players who would be a highlight of this class, as he is both very talented and highly ranked. He is currently rated as the nation's No. 243 player in the nation, No. 31 wide receiver in the country, and the No. 20 player in the state of California, according to 247Sports. It is also worth mentioning that he is set for a major season, in which many believe he will break out, which could help him rise in the rankings.

Blake Wong's Impressive 2025 Season

Oregon football coach Dan Lanning introduces the song “Shout” during the Ducks' game against Oregon State at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene April 22, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wong finished the season with 1,470 yards in the state of California, which is very impressive due to the talent that the state has. It is also noted that the prospect finished his season with 20 receiving touchdowns, which would not only place him as one of the better players in the state of California, but also one of the better players in the whole country.

The schools the Ducks will be battling in this recruitment include the UCLA Bruins, Utah Utes, Ohio State Buckeyes, and the BYU Cougars, who each have a great chance at landing his commitment. Each of these schools will receive an official visit, which is something that should be viewed as an equal chance, as if he takes all of these visits, the landscape of who the leader is could ultimately change.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The official visit slate will be the most important factor when landing his commitment, as they will be able to discuss details as well as show him things that he has yet to be able to talk about or see. This will make things unique, and as many know, the Ducks are as good as any of the others when it comes to an official visit, along with other key factors like NIL and the atmosphere that they have.

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