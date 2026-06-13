Predicting Every Oregon Ducks Regular Season Game
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The Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning are in the midst of preparing for the 2026 College Football Season, in which the Ducks will be among a few programs with true national championship hopes.
The schedule for the Ducks in 2026 is very manageable, and the potential for another 10-win season is on the table for Oregon. Below is a prediction of every game on the Ducks' schedule next season.
Boise State Broncos
The Ducks last saw the Broncos in 2024, when the Ducks defeated them on a last-second field goal at Autzen Stadium. Long gone are the days of running back Ashton Jeanty at Boise State, and the Ducks should have no problem starting the season 1-0.
Prediction: Oregon 38, Boise State 10
Oklahoma State Cowboys
The Ducks took care of business against the Cowboys last fall, as they started hot and put the game out of reach by halftime. While Oklahoma State should be a tad more competitive than last season, and a road game in Stillwater has the potential to be tricky, there is no reason the Ducks shouldn't walk out of Boone Pickens Stadium with a win.
Prediction: Oregon 31, Oklahoma State 14
Portland State Vikings
The Ducks had one of their most lopsided wins in recent memory against the Vikings back in 2023, defeating them 81-7 at Autzen Stadium. While the score back then could have been an anomaly, this home game for the Ducks should be their most lopsided win of the season once again.
Prediction: Oregon 55, Portland State 3
USC Trojans
Oregon will get thrown into the fire for its first Big Ten conference matchup, with a trip to Los Angeles to play USC. USC has consistently been near the top of recruiting rankings for the last few seasons, and the upcoming season is seen by some as a “make or break” year for Trojans coach Lincoln Riley.
The Ducks took care of business against USC at Autzen Stadium last year, using a special teams touchdown and two touchdown passes from quarterback Dante Moore to former Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq to down the Trojans.
Prediction: Oregon 24, USC 20
UCLA Bruins
The Bruins turned heads this past offseason by bringing in new head coach Bob Chesney from JMU. UCLA was more competitive last year, defeating Penn State at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. Regardless of the result against USC, the Ducks should walk out of Pasadena with a healthy-sized win.
Prediction: Oregon 28, UCLA 14
Nebraska Cornhuskers
The Ducks take on the Huskers at Autzen Stadium this season for just the second time ever, and the first time since 2017. The Huskers lost starting quarterback Dylan Raiola in the transfer portal to Oregon this past offseason and seem set for another middle-of-the-road season.
Prediction: Oregon 42 Nebraska 17
Illinois Fighting Illini
The Ducks travel to Champaign to play the Fighting Illini on October 24. This road game could be tricky for the Ducks and could even be seen as a pure trap game for Oregon. Illinois will feature new quarterback Katin Houser and returning wide receivers Collin Dixon and Hudson Clement. Oregon has been excellent under Lanning in Big Ten play, and that shouldn't change here in this October matchup.
Prediction: Oregon 27, Illinois 17
Northwestern Wildcats
The Ducks will host Northwestern on Halloween at Autzen Stadium this upcoming season. Oregon defeated Northwestern last year in Illinois in a game that saw Dierre Hill Jr. break out for 94 yards and a touchdown. The Ducks, on paper, are flat-out stronger than the Wildcats and should have no trouble with them in Eugene.
Prediction: Oregon 38, Northwestern 10
Ohio State Buckeyes
One of the biggest games for the Ducks this upcoming year will be in the Horseshoe against the Ohio State Buckeyes. The matchup could very well feature a College GameDay appearance and could have College Football Playoff implications depending on the outcome. The Ducks defeated the Buckeyes in their last trip to Columbus, but doing it again will be difficult.
Prediction: Ohio State 28, Oregon 24
Michigan Wolverines
The Ducks will welcome the Wolverines to Autzen Stadium the week following their trip out to Columbus. If the Ducks do drop their game against the Buckeyes, they should be able to bounce back and pick up a win against a Michigan side that struggled last year.
Prediction: Oregon 28, Michigan 17
Michigan State Spartans
The Ducks will travel to East Lansing for the first time since 2015 and have won their last two games against the Spartans. Michigan State will likely finish towards the bottom of the Big Ten, and barring a collapse, the Ducks should walk out of East Lansing with a win heading into rivalry week against the Huskies.
Prediction: Oregon 42, Michigan State 14
Washington Huskies
While Lanning struggled against Washington early in his coaching career with the Ducks, he has slowly turned it around and has now defeated Washington two years in a row. Washington lost running back Jonah Coleman and wide receiver Denzel Boston to the 2026 NFL Draft, and the Ducks should win this rivalry game for the third year in a row.
Prediction: Oregon 35, Washington 21
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Kyle Clements is beat writer for Oregon Ducks on SI. Kyle is a 2019 graduate of Southern Oregon University and currently does play-by-play for SOU football and men’s and women’s soccer. He currently also writes for Oregon State on SI and hosts a daily sports show in southern Oregon on The Ace Sports Radio, 107.9 FM and 1300 AM. Kyle also does play-by-play for the Rogue Valley Royals hockey team and the North Medford High School Black Tornado for TableRockSports.net. Kyle lives in Ashland, Oregon with his wife and a Dalmatian named Penny.