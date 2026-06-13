Predicting Every Oregon Ducks Regular Season Game

The Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning are in the midst of preparing for the 2026 College Football Season, in which the Ducks will be among a few programs with true national championship hopes.

The schedule for the Ducks in 2026 is very manageable, and the potential for another 10-win season is on the table for Oregon. Below is a prediction of every game on the Ducks' schedule next season.

Boise State Broncos

Dec 13, 2025; Inglewood, CA, USA; Boise State Broncos punter Oscar Doyle (37), long snapper Mason Hutton (42) and place kicker Canaan Moore (48) on the bench prior to the LA Bowl Game against the Washington Huskies at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Ducks last saw the Broncos in 2024, when the Ducks defeated them on a last-second field goal at Autzen Stadium. Long gone are the days of running back Ashton Jeanty at Boise State, and the Ducks should have no problem starting the season 1-0.

Prediction: Oregon 38, Boise State 10

Oklahoma State Cowboys

The Ducks took care of business against the Cowboys last fall, as they started hot and put the game out of reach by halftime. While Oklahoma State should be a tad more competitive than last season, and a road game in Stillwater has the potential to be tricky, there is no reason the Ducks shouldn't walk out of Boone Pickens Stadium with a win.

Prediction: Oregon 31, Oklahoma State 14

Portland State Vikings

The Ducks had one of their most lopsided wins in recent memory against the Vikings back in 2023, defeating them 81-7 at Autzen Stadium. While the score back then could have been an anomaly, this home game for the Ducks should be their most lopsided win of the season once again.

Prediction: Oregon 55, Portland State 3

USC Trojans

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches in the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Oregon will get thrown into the fire for its first Big Ten conference matchup, with a trip to Los Angeles to play USC. USC has consistently been near the top of recruiting rankings for the last few seasons, and the upcoming season is seen by some as a “make or break” year for Trojans coach Lincoln Riley.

The Ducks took care of business against USC at Autzen Stadium last year, using a special teams touchdown and two touchdown passes from quarterback Dante Moore to former Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq to down the Trojans.

Prediction: Oregon 24, USC 20

UCLA Bruins

The Bruins turned heads this past offseason by bringing in new head coach Bob Chesney from JMU. UCLA was more competitive last year, defeating Penn State at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. Regardless of the result against USC, the Ducks should walk out of Pasadena with a healthy-sized win.

Prediction: Oregon 28, UCLA 14

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Oct 25, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) arrives before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The Ducks take on the Huskers at Autzen Stadium this season for just the second time ever, and the first time since 2017. The Huskers lost starting quarterback Dylan Raiola in the transfer portal to Oregon this past offseason and seem set for another middle-of-the-road season.

Prediction: Oregon 42 Nebraska 17

Illinois Fighting Illini

The Ducks travel to Champaign to play the Fighting Illini on October 24. This road game could be tricky for the Ducks and could even be seen as a pure trap game for Oregon. Illinois will feature new quarterback Katin Houser and returning wide receivers Collin Dixon and Hudson Clement. Oregon has been excellent under Lanning in Big Ten play, and that shouldn't change here in this October matchup.

Prediction: Oregon 27, Illinois 17

Northwestern Wildcats

The Ducks will host Northwestern on Halloween at Autzen Stadium this upcoming season. Oregon defeated Northwestern last year in Illinois in a game that saw Dierre Hill Jr. break out for 94 yards and a touchdown. The Ducks, on paper, are flat-out stronger than the Wildcats and should have no trouble with them in Eugene.

Prediction: Oregon 38, Northwestern 10

Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day prepares for a tv interview during the Ohio State football spring game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on April 18, 2026. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the biggest games for the Ducks this upcoming year will be in the Horseshoe against the Ohio State Buckeyes. The matchup could very well feature a College GameDay appearance and could have College Football Playoff implications depending on the outcome. The Ducks defeated the Buckeyes in their last trip to Columbus, but doing it again will be difficult.

Prediction: Ohio State 28, Oregon 24

Michigan Wolverines

The Ducks will welcome the Wolverines to Autzen Stadium the week following their trip out to Columbus. If the Ducks do drop their game against the Buckeyes, they should be able to bounce back and pick up a win against a Michigan side that struggled last year.

Prediction: Oregon 28, Michigan 17

Michigan State Spartans

The Ducks will travel to East Lansing for the first time since 2015 and have won their last two games against the Spartans. Michigan State will likely finish towards the bottom of the Big Ten, and barring a collapse, the Ducks should walk out of East Lansing with a win heading into rivalry week against the Huskies.

Prediction: Oregon 42, Michigan State 14

Washington Huskies

Dec 13, 2025; Inglewood, CA, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch runs on to the field after defeating the Boise State Broncos in the LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

While Lanning struggled against Washington early in his coaching career with the Ducks, he has slowly turned it around and has now defeated Washington two years in a row. Washington lost running back Jonah Coleman and wide receiver Denzel Boston to the 2026 NFL Draft, and the Ducks should win this rivalry game for the third year in a row.

Prediction: Oregon 35, Washington 21

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