Oregon Recruiting Rankings Update After Offensive Lineman Gus Corsair Commits

Oregon Ducks offensive line coach A'Lique Terry got his guy in the trenches with four-star inside offensive lineman Gus Corsair. Terry was Corsair's primary recruiter throughout this process, which will continue until signing day.

The 6-3, 290-pound specimen out of the 2027 recruiting class from Hays, Kansas, picked coach Dan Lanning's Ducks over coach Mario Cristobal's Miami Hurricanes and coach Clark Lea's Vanderbilt Commodores.

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive line coach A'Lique Terry against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Corsair unofficially visited Eugene, Oregon, back on April 10 and will officially visit on June 12. Despite being committed, he will still take official visits to Nashville, Tennessee, with the Commodores on June 5, and Miami, Florida, with the Hurricanes on June 19, according to 247Sports.

Rivals ranks Corsair as the No. 21 prospect at his position and the No. 2 player coming out of the state of Kansas.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during the Oregon Ducks' annual spring game on April 25, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon's 2027 Recruiting Class

Per Rivals, the Ducks' future 2027 class currently stands at No. 7 amongst college football's top programs and No. 3 in the Big Ten Conference behind the No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes and No. 4 USC Trojans.

Including Corsair, Oregon will be welcoming 12 commits to Autzen Stadium from the class of 2027, headlined by the No. 3-ranked quarterback in the country.

Four-star quarterback Will Mencl (Chandler, Arizona)

Four-star defensive lineman Zane Rowe (Little Elm, Texas)

Four-star running back CaDarius McMiller (Tyler, Texas)

Four-star defensive lineman Cameron Pritchett (Alabaster, Alabama)

Four-star safety Semaj Stanford (Broken Arrow, Oklahoma)

Four-star cornerback Ai'King Hall (Dothan, Alabama)

Four-star linebacker Brandon Lockley Jr. (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

Four-star EDGE Rashad Streets (Raleigh, North Carolina)

Four-star cornerback Josiah Molden (West Linn, Oregon)

Three-star offensive tackle Avery Michael (Turlock, California)

Three-star athlete Sam Ngata (Salt Lake City, Utah)

Chandler Wolves quarterback Will Mencl sits with his teammates during the high school football Championships Media Day at the Arizona Interscholastic Association office in Phoenix on Dec. 1, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What Gus Corsair Brings to the Table

Currently, Oregon has seven inside offensive linemen on next season's 2027 roster. Corsair's not the only 2027 offensive lineman recruit committed to the Pacific Northwest program, joining three-star offensive tackle Avery Michael from Turlock, California. Michael, the nation's No. 36-ranked offensive tackle, will be back in the Emerald City for an official visit of his own on June 19.

Oregon offensive line coach A'lique Terry leads a workout during spring practice with the Ducks in Eugene, Ore., Thursday, April 13, 2023. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

In Lanning and Terry's future game plan, Corsair will likely start out at the guard position. After being polished and molded, the true Midwestern-bred talent can be turned into a trusted power conference-type center down the road in two-to-three years after stepping onto campus. He has oodles of experience snapping the ball at the high school level.

Other Oregon Recruiting Targets

The Ducks are far from done on the defensive end, having shown a large amount of interest in four-star cornerback Hayden Stepp from Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 6-3, 185-pound individual will take his official visit to Oregon on June 12 and see what first-year defensive coordinator Chris Hampton is building.

Two additional recruiting targets to monitor are 6-1, 180-pound four-star cornerback Brandon Sherrard from Shadow Creek in Pearland, Texas, and 6-3, 190-pound three-star safety Junior Tu'upo from Thompson in Alabaster, Alabama. That's the same school that current Ducks commit, four-star defensive lineman Cameron Pritchett, attends.

Oregon wide receivers coach Ross Douglas works with players during Oregon’s spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon's Ross Douglas Checks in on Four-Star Wide Receiver

On the offensive end, Oregon has yet to acquire a pass catcher to go along with Mencl under center. Four-star wide receiver Blake Wong from Norco, California, has the Ducks in his top-five choices with the Ohio State Buckeyes, UCLA Bruins, BYU Cougars, and Utah Utes.

Oregon wide receivers coach Ross Douglas visited Wong and his family in Southern California on May 7, according to his recent X post.

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