Top Quarterback Recruit Sets Oregon Ducks Official Visit

EUGENE – The Oregon Ducks are hard at work building their 2027 recruiting class. Oregon coach Dan Lanning continues to search for his first quarterback commitment in 2027.

Four-star quarterback Andre Adams is a recent recruit to whom the Ducks extended an offer. Adams revealed when he’ll be in Eugene when he announced his spring visit schedule.

Elite Recruit Sets Spring Visits

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning arrives at the field as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Adams told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong that he's set to visit Oregon on Mar. 13 through 15.

The four-star is scheduled to begin his spring visits in Kentucky, when he visits the Wildcats on Mar. 2. He’ll also return to Kentucky again in April. Adams prepares to visit Colorado, Mississippi State, Virginia Tech and Florida State in addition to his Oregon and Kentucky visits.

Four-Star Quarterback Andre Adams’ Recruitment

Adams has received dozens of offers. The Ducks offered back on Feb. 3, while the Wildcats extended an offer on Jan. 23.

The four-star quarterback is considered the No. 6 player in Tennessee and the No. 12 quarterback by On3. He plays high school football for Antioch, where he had a standout 2025 season.

Adams threw 35 touchdowns and 3,418 yards in 2025, while only recording one interception the entire season. He also rushed for 855 yards and 13 touchdowns. Adams helped Antioch to a 9-2 record in his junior season and helped the team reach the postseason for a third-straight year.

Oregon Battling Former Coach

New Kentucky Wildcat head coach Will Stein makes remarks as he is introduced at Kentucky on Wednesday, December 3, 2025 | Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Adams would be a notable addition to the Ducks’ recruiting class and quarterback room if he commits. Oregon doesn’t have any quarterback commitments yet in 2027, although it’s pursuing several other blue-chip prospects at the position.

The Ducks are up against their former offensive coordinator in Adams’ recruitment. Will Stein is the Wildcats’ new coach after he spent three seasons in Eugene.

Kentucky appears to be in a good position in Adams’ recruitment, given it has two visits scheduled this spring. Adams revealed his top five on Jan. 7. It didn’t include the Wildcats or the Ducks, but that was before either program extended offers. His top five consisted of Auburn, Cincinnati, NC State, Virginia Tech and Mississippi State.

The Ducks 2027 Recruiting Class

Nov 16, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the third quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Lanning has five commitments in his current 2027 recruiting class. Four-star edge rusher Cameron Pritchett was the first commitment, and elite linebacker recruit Sam Ngata joined the list of commitments in January. Offensive tackles Drew Fielder and Avery Michael and running back CaDarius McMiller all committed in February.

The Ducks are getting ready for their spring practices, which will be capped off with the Spring Game. Top recruits, like Adams, are scheduled to visit Eugene during that time. Oregon then pivots to hosting recruits for official visits in late May and throughout June.

Eugene is becoming more and more of an attractive destination for quarterbacks with the success the program has had under Lanning. Five-star quarterback Will Mencl headlines the 2027 list of Oregon recruiting targets. The Ducks are also in the running for four-star quarterback Dane Weber, four-star Sione Kaho and three-star Brody Rudnicki.