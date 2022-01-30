Former Oregon WR Coach Bryan McClendon Leaving Miami, Joining Georgia Staff per Report

Skip to main content

Former Oregon Coach Bryan McClendon Expected to Join Georgia Bulldogs per Report

McClendon joined Mario Cristobal in Miami after his stint in Eugene but is reportedly returning to his alma mater to be its wide receivers coach.

Former Oregon Wide Receivers Coach and Interim Head Coach Bryan McClendon is being hired at Georgia as the Bulldogs' next wide receivers coach, according to a report from Palmer Thombs of DawgsHQ.

McClendon spent the last two seasons at Oregon as its wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator. After Mario Cristobal was hired to be Miami's head coach, McClendon was named the interim head coach for the Ducks in the Alamo Bowl against Oklahoma.

He had joined Cristobal in Coral Gables as the Hurricanes' wide receivers coach, but quickly decided to return to his alma mater. Miami landed a verbal commitment from local 2023 wide receiver Leymar Seymore on Saturday.

McClendon was a wide receiver for the Bulldogs in the early 2000s and spent his first nine seasons as a coach on the coaching staff in Athens. He began as a graduate assistant in 2007 before being promoted to running backs coach.

In 2014, he was promoted once again to recruiting coordinator. He also served as the Bulldogs wide receivers coach and associate head coach in 2015, and replaced Mark Richt as the interim head coach for the TaxSlayer Bowl that year.

Before he came to Eugene, he spent four seasons at South Carolina as its wide receivers coach, spending two of those as the offensive coordinator as well.

Now, McClendon will reportedly join Kirby Smart's staff fresh after a national championship run. He will coach a talented group of wide receivers that includes Ladd McConkey, AD Mitchell, and Kearis Jackson.

