REPORT: Oregon Expected to Hire Baylor's Matthew Powledge as Co-DC

    December 15, 2021
    REPORT: Oregon Expected to Hire Baylor's Matthew Powledge as Co-Defensive Coordinator

    Dan Lanning is starting to pick up steam building his staff.
    Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning has been on the job less than a week and he's starting to assemble his staff in Eugene. He's already tabbed FSU's Kenny Dillingham as the team's offensive coordinator, and now it looks like he's zeroing in on another hire.

    Lanning is expected to hire Baylor Special Teams Coordinator and Safeties Coach Matthew Powledge as the team's co-defensive coordinator, according to Yahoo! Sports' Pete Thamel.

    Powledge joined Dave Aranda's staff in Waco in 2020 and made an immediate impact. In his first season coaching special teams, Baylor running back Trestan Ebner was named to four different All-American teams as a returner or all-purpose player. 

    Looking elsewhere on the roster, safety Jalen Pitre was one of three finalists for the Jim Thorpe Award this season, along with Oregon's Verone McKinley III and this year's winner Coby Bryant of Cincinnati. 

    Powledge has 11 years of coaching experience with previous stops at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, where he coached outside linebackers and served as the Special Teams Coordinator. He also coached on staffs at his alma mater Sam Houston State, Kentucky, Southeastern Louisiana and Northwestern State. 

