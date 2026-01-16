Oregon Offensive Tackle Isaiah World's Senior Bowl Status Updated

The Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, is a high-level all-star game for the best seniors across college football, but more importantly, is the first step in these prospects' NFL Draft journey.

In the 2025 NFL Draft, 106 total players from last year's Senior Bowl were selected. The former Oregon Ducks who participated were current Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel, Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Jeffrey Bassa, Los Angeles Chargers nose tackle Jamaree Caldwell, Washington Commanders offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr., and Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson.

Oregon’s Isaiah World, left, takes a picture with coach Dan Lanning before the game against Southern California Nov. 22, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Isaiah World Update

According to a graphic from the Panini Senior Bowl's X post, Oregon offensive lineman Isaiah World has withdrawn from the event. He suffered a lower-body injury in the Peach Bowl loss to the Indiana Hoosiers on Jan. 9.

World, who played with the Nevada Wolfpack from 2021-24, started all 15 games at the left tackle position for the Ducks this season. He was named Second Team All-Big Ten Conference for his efforts.

The 6-8 and 318-pound talent only allowed 11 total quarterback pressures, one quarterback hit, six penalties, and one sack in 741 offensive snaps played. Per Pro Football Focus, World has an overall grade of 67.9, which ranks him No. 143 in the NCAA. He's more effective as a run blocker than in pass protection.

On the Senior Bowl's National Team's offensive line roster, Oregon right tackle Alex Harkey and left guard Emmanuel Pregnon are listed. The pair will participate and hope to boost their draft stock in Alabama.

Harkey was named Honorable Mention All-Big Ten and First Team All-Big Ten for Pregnon in 2025.

Bryce Boettcher

Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher celebrates his win as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ducks' inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher will be in attendance for the Senior Bowl as well. Over the course of four seasons, he collected 269 total tackles (148 assisted, 121 solo), five pass deflections, two forced fumbles, one sack, and one interception. Boettcher also rushed for a one-yard touchdown against the USC Trojans on Senior Night at Autzen Stadium on Nov. 22. He was named Second Team All-Big Ten in 2025.

The Eugene, Oregon, native has to decide between professional baseball and football, as he was selected by the Houston Astros in the 13th round of the 2024 MLB Draft. The dual-athlete shifts around the outfield and had a career .242 batting average in four seasons with Oregon. Boettcher hit 13 home runs and 48 runs batted in, while also stealing 27 bases.

Luke Basso

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks long snapper Luke Basso (43) against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Long snapper Luke Basso has also accepted an invitation to participate in the Senior Bowl. That marks four total Ducks who will be in Alabama.

The 6-3, 220-pound Lake Oswego, Oregon, native became the full-time starter in the 2023 season and played in 53 games throughout his career. He was named Second Team All-Big Ten in 2025.

Scouts and general managers from across all 32 professional football teams will be present at the Senior Bowl. The highly anticipated event will kick off at 11:30 p.m. PT at the University of South Alabama's Hancock Whitney Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 31. It can be viewed on the NFL Network.

The NFL Combine will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, and run from Feb. 23 all the way through March 2 on the NFL Network.

The 2026 NFL Draft is set for April 23-25 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on the ESPN Network.