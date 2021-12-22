REPORT: Ken Wilson Hiring Two Ducks Analysts to Nevada Coaching Staff

Former Oregon Linebackers Coach and newly-named Nevada Head Coach Ken Wilson is expected to hire Oregon Senior Offensive Analyst Nate Costa to be the quarterbacks coach, as well as Defensive Analyst Kwame Agyeman to be the co-defensive coordinator.

Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman was the first to report both additions to Wilson's staff.

Costa, a former quarterback for the Ducks, spent six seasons in total on the Oregon coaching staff. He was a graduate assistant from 2013-15, helping to develop quarterbacks like Marcus Mariota and Vernon Adams Jr. After several stops including IMG Academy and UCLA, Costa returned to Eugene as the senior offensive analyst in 2019.

Agyeman was the longest-tenured member of the Oregon coaching staff, having been hired by Mark Helfrich in 2015 as a graduate assistant working with defensive backs. The former starting linebacker for the Ducks was promoted to a defensive analyst role where he has worked with inside linebackers, safeties, and most recently cornerbacks.

Wilson has been hard at work building the coaching staff at Nevada after previous head coach Jay Norvell took the head coach position at Colorado State. He has hired Vai Taua as assistant head coach and has reported interest in bringing in UCLA Tight Ends Coach and Special Teams Coordinator Derek Sage to be the Wolf Pack's offensive coordinator.

The Ducks have seen a number of coaches take jobs elsewhere before they've played in the Alamo Bowl, including Wilson and the two analysts, Mario Cristobal (Miami), Joe Moorhead (Akron), Tim DeRuyter (Texas Tech), Marcel Yates (Texas Tech) and Nick Toth (Akron). While many coaches will be on the move, the majority of them will stick around to coach the Ducks in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29 against Oklahoma.

New Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning has begun rebuilding the coaching staff, bringing in Florida State's Kenny Dillingham to be the offensive coordinator, Baylor's Matt Powledge to be the co-defensive coordinator, and most recently he has reportedly hired Nebraska's Tony Tuioti as the next defensive line coach.

